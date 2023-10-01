Press Release

November 21, 2023 Cayetano slams PCA over slow disbursement of medical assistance to coconut farmers Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday slammed the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) for submitting its plan for the disbursement of medical assistance to coconut farmers one year into the administration, resulting in a delay in the delivery of services. During the plenary debate on the proposed budget of PCA for 2024, Cayetano expressed disappointment that only two percent of the P500 million allocated for medical assistance to coconut farmers in the current financial year was utilized. The current financial year will conclude in December, leaving the PCA with only a month to deliver the remaining P490 million for the beneficiaries. Cayetano said six out of 10 sick Filipinos die without seeing a doctor, and among them are coconut farmers who are considered among the "poorest of the poor" in the country. "Kung sa poorest of the poor hindi natin maayos [ang serbisyo], and kung priority na 'to (agriculture) pero ganiyan [pa rin] ang attitude, [paano pa sa iba?] I feel as disgusted as my colleagues here na [tinatanong], bakit ganoon?" he said. "Kung ang talent niyo ay mag-ipon ng pondo, dapat lumipat kayo sa Landbank of the Philippines," he added. PCA Administrator Ferrer Cruz said the delay in the utilization of the budget for medical assistance was due to issues with PhilHealth. He said the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) set up by the previous administration did not match the law, which says the money should go directly to the beneficiaries, not through PhilHealth. When Cayetano asked him if he promptly submitted an alternative plan to the current administration upon noticing the issue, Cruz explained that he initially only requested a review and did not propose an actual plan until the first week of November this year. "Sir, you're the head. You're sworn to execute the law. Ikaw ang magbibigay ng plano," the independent senator said. "Hindi ka nababagalan na one-and-a-half year na ang Presidente saka ka pa lang gagawa ng plano?" he added. Cayetano urged the PCA to "step up" in addressing the concerns and needs of the agricultural sector rather than putting all the burden on the President. He requested the agency to submit a timeline to the Department of Agriculture to prevent future delays in delivering services to the sector. "'Wag natin pong sayangin ang [almost one] hundred billion [na nakalaan sa kanila sa ilalim ng Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act]," Cayetano said. Cayetano binatikos ang PCA sa mabagal na pamamahagi ng tulong-medikal sa coconut farmers Binatikos ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) dahil sa pagkaantala ng pamamahagi ng medical assistance sa mga coconut farmer matapos abutin ng isang buong taon ang pagsusumite nito ng plano para sa programa. Ang kasalukuyang financial year ay magtatapos sa December. Ibig sabihin, mayroon na lamang isang buwan ang PCA para maipamahagi ang natitirang P490 milyon sa mga benepisyaryo. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano na anim sa sampung may sakit na Pilipino ang namamatay nang hindi nakapagpapatingin sa doktor, kabilang na ang mga magsasaka ng niyog na itinuturing na "poorest of the poor" sa bansa. "Kung sa poorest of the poor hindi natin maayos [ang serbisyo], and kung priority na 'to (agriculture) pero ganiyan [pa rin] ang attitude, [paano pa sa iba?] I feel as disgusted as my colleagues here na [tinatanong], bakit ganoon?" pahayag ng senador. "Kung ang talent niyo ay mag-ipon ng pondo, dapat lumipat kayo sa Landbank of the Philippines," dagdag niya. Ayon kay PCA Administrator Ferrer Cruz, ang pagkaantala sa paggamit ng budget para sa tulong-medikal ay dahil sa mga isyu sa PhilHealth. Aniya, ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) na itinakda ng nakaraang administrasyon ay hindi tugma sa batas, na nagsasabing ang pera ay dapat direktang mapunta sa mga benepisyaryo imbes na ipadaan pa sa PhilHealth. Nang tanungin ni Cayetano kung agad siyang nagsumite ng alternatibong plano sa kasalukuyang administrasyon nang mapansin ang isyu, sinabi ni Cruz na humiling lang siya ng pagsusuri noong una, at nagpasa siya ng aktwal na plano nito lang unang linggo ng Nobyembre. "Sir, you're the head. You're sworn to execute the law. Ikaw ang magbibigay ng plano," wika ng independent senator. "Hindi ka nababagalan na one-and-a-half year na ang Presidente saka ka pa lang gagawa ng plano?" dagdag niya. Hinimok ni Cayetano ang PCA na mag-"step up nang kusa" sa pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng sektor ng agrikultura sa halip na iasa lahat sa Pangulo. Hiniling niya sa ahensya na magsumite ng timeline sa Department of Agriculture upang maiwasan ang anumang pagkaantala sa paghahatid ng mga serbisyo sa sektor sa hinaharap. "'Wag natin pong sayangin ang [almost one] hundred billion [na nakalaan sa kanila sa ilalim ng Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act]," ani Cayetano.