Press Release

November 21, 2023 Gatchalian seeks P1.9 billion for hiring of non-teaching personnel Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing the allocation of P1.9 billion for the hiring of non-teaching personnel, which will help decongest teachers' workload and improve the quality of their teaching. "We recommended an allocation of P1.9 billion, I know it's a substantial amount to hire 5,000 administrative officers and 3,000 project development officers to help our teachers unload their administrative responsibilities. This is one of the low-hanging fruits in terms of improving efficiency in our classrooms," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian specifically seeks augmentation under the Department of Education's (DepEd) Personnel Services for the creation of 5,000 positions for Administrative Officer II and 3,000 for Project Development Officer I. Citing the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO), Gatchalian pointed out that the proposed 2024 national budget has no allocation for the hiring of non-teaching personnel. The lawmaker cited how the congestion of teachers' workload has affected the quality of teaching in public schools. The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) pointed out in 2019 that actual teaching is sidelined by other administrative and student support roles of teachers, which include their participation in programs like mass immunizations, deworming, and elections, among others. In 2022, Gatchalian urged the DepEd to study the recommendation of the PIDS to conduct evidence-based studies on teacher workload, which will rationalize the job functions of public school teachers, allow them to balance their workload, and allocate more of their time to improve learner outcomes. This is one of Gatchalian's recommendations when he presented the findings of an oversight review on the implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). Gatchalian also plans to file amendments to the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers and make it more responsive to teachers' present challenges and needs. Gatchalian isinusulong ang paglalaan ng P1.9 bilyon para sa hiring ng non-teaching personnel Ipinanukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng P1.9 bilyon para sa hiring ng non-teaching personnel, bagay na aniya'y makatutulong upang mabawasan ang dami ng trabaho ng mga guro at maiangat ang kalidad ng pagtuturo. "Nirerekomenda natin ang paglalaan ng P1.9 bilyon. Alam kong malaking halaga ito para sa hiring ng 5,000 na administrative officers at 3,000 na project development officers upang matulungan ang ating mga guro na mabawasan ang kanilang mga gawaing administratibo. Ito ang isa sa mga bagay na maaari nating aksyunan agad upang iangat ang kalidad ng pagtuturo sa mga silid-aralan," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na ilagay ang dagdag na pondo sa ilalim ng Personnel Services ng Department of Education (DepEd) para sa paglikha ng 5,000 na posisyon para sa Administrative Officer II at 3,000 para sa Project Development Officer. Batay sa pag-aaral ng Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO), lumalabas na walang nakalaan sa 2024 national budget ng DepEd para sa hiring ng non-teaching personnel. Paliwanag ng mambabatas, nakakaapekto sa kalidad ng pagtuturo sa mga pampublikong paaralan ang dami ng mga dagdag gawain sa mga guro. Lumabas na rin sa isang pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) noong 2019 na nakakaapekto sa pagtuturo ang mga administrative at student support roles ng mga guro, kabilang ang pakikilahok nila sa mga programang tulad ng pagbabakuna, deworming, halalan, at iba pa. Noong 2022, hinimok ni Gatchalian ang DepEd na pag-aralan ang rekomendasyon ng PIDS kung paano mabibigyan ang mga guro ng mas maraming panahon para sa pagtuturo. Isa ito sa mga rekomendasyon ni Gatchalian nang ibahagi niya ang resulta ng isinagawang pagrepaso sa pagpapatupad ng Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670). Plano rin ng senador na amyendahan ang Magna Carta for Public School Teachers at gawin itong mas akma sa pangangailangan ng mga guro sa kasalukuyan.