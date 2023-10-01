STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON HOSTAGE-TAKING OF 17 FILIPINO SEAFARERS IN YEMEN

I am deeply concerned by the recent hostage-taking of 17 Filipino seafarers in Yemen. This situation is alarming, and our primary focus should be the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.

I urgently call on the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, and the entire government to work for the safe release of the hostages as soon as possible, for their repatriation if necessary, and the overall resolution of this distressing situation.

I also emphasize the need for a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind this incident and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. Our thoughts are with the hostages and their families during this difficult time. Dapat siguruhin ng pamahalaan na ligtas ang ating mga kababayan na makauwi sa kanilang pamilya sa lalong madaling panahon.