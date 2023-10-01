Press Release

November 23, 2023 Bong Go gives support to successful medical mission in Meycauayan City, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the success of a medical, dental, and optical mission in Meycauayan City, Bulacan, on Sunday, November 19. In a video message, Go emphasized the role of such initiatives in bringing essential medical services closer to Filipinos, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged. Held at the Malhacan Integrated School, the medical mission, which was led by Councilor Anna Kathrina Hernandez and in collaboration with healthcare professionals and volunteers, was successful in providing much-needed healthcare services to the local community. "Nais ko pong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong lahat para sa matagumpay na medical mission. Ang inyong dedikasyon at sipag ay tunay na nagpapakita ng malasakit sa ating mga kababayan," expressed Go. "Sa mga health workers na nagbigay ng kanilang oras at kakayahan, maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyong tapat at buong pusong pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan. Kayo ang tunay na bayani ng ating lipunan, at ang inyong sakripisyo ay hindi matatawaran lalo na sa panahon na ito," he continued. Meanwhile, Go's team also distributed snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 500 individuals. They also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. Go then reiterated his dedication to pushing for health initiatives that prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people. One of the key initiatives he highlighted is the continued operation of Malasakit Centers, which serve as one-stop shops for medical assistance programs, streamlining the process for patients in need. In Bulacan, residents may avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, and Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte. With over ten million indigent Filipinos assisted nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH), the Malasakit Centers program has successfully established 159 centers, bringing together relevant agencies to help reduce a patient's hospital expenses to the lowest possible amount. "Pera naman ito ng taumbayan na binabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng maayos at maaasahang serbisyo. Kaya sa mga poor at indigent patients diyan, puntahan niyo na lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para talaga sa inyo ito," reassured Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act. Furthermore, Go expressed his commitment to the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. The Super Health Center is a medium version of a polyclinic yet an improved version of the rural health unit which aims to bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to the grassroots. The services that will be available in the Super Health center include database management, out-patient, dental, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine. These centers can also be used as satellite vaccination sites for Filipinos who live far from the urban centers. DOH, the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where the Super Health Centers will be constructed, has identified strategic locations in Bulacan which include Balagtas, Bulacan town, San Jose del Monte City, Meycauayan City, Pandi, San Miguel, Angat, Baliuag City, Marilao, Obando, Paombong, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, and Plaridel -- the last one's groundbreaking having been personally attended by Go last October. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Moreover, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Each center will host a different specialty, bringing services such as those available in Metro Manila-based hospitals like the Heart Center, Lung Center, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, closer to communities. The senator emphasized that these initiatives align with the government's broader goal of creating a more robust and accessible healthcare system, saying, "By strategically placing healthcare facilities in various regions, the government aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services and address the specific needs of different communities."