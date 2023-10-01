Press Release

November 23, 2023 Bong Go assists more displaced workers in Polangui, Albay; advocates for more livelihood opportunities for the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's team visited Albay once again to provide assistance to more displaced workers. On Monday, November 20, Go's team coordinated with Mayor Adrian Salceda and distributed necessary assistance to 277 residents in Polangui town. The relief activity was held at Xentro Mall where the beneficiaries received masks, vitamins, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Select recipients were also given a mobile phone, a watch, and pairs of shoes. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also provided livelihood support to qualified disadvantaged workers after they had completed the Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Sa totoo lang po, 'wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go said in a video message. "Kami po ay probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan n'yo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataon na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. In response to the challenges faced by residents in rural areas grappling with a lack of job opportunities, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation seeks to offer temporary employment options to eligible individuals residing in low-income rural households. These individuals would participate in unskilled physical labor for a designated period, subject to the bill's enactment into law. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has urged those with health concerns to seek the medical assistance programs available in the Malasakit Center at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers are designed to be one-stop shops for all medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. The senator also highlighted that he continues to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country. "Sa pag-iikot ko sa bansa, napansin ko na kailangan talaga ng dagdag na health facilities lalo na sa maliliit at malalayong mga lugar. Minsan po, 'yung iba ay nanganganak na lang sa tricycle sa layo ng byahe pa-ospital," said Go. "Huwag sana natin hayaan na mangyari pa 'yon. Kaya talagang isinusulong ko ang pagkakaroon ng Super Health Centers para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan sa malalayong lugar," he added. Super Health Centers offer health services including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. To further help create more opportunities for the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Ligao City, Oas and Polangui; rehabilitation of several roads in Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Legazpi City, Ligao City, Pio Duran and Rapu-Rapu; and rehabilitation of flood control systems in Malilipot, Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malinao, Manito, Oas and Polangui. Last November 17, more displaced workers in Ligao City were also given similar assistance by Go's team.