On the Issue of the 'Entry' of the ICC into the Philippines

To my beloved fellow Filipinos: Assalamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuhu.

My statement is about my support for the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on the issue of allowing the entry of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Philippines for its "investigation."

Such an issue should have already ended when the Philippines withdrew as a member of the ICC during the administration of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. I wish to put a definite end to it now, because it will bring only confusion to our people.

At this point, I ask my fellow Filipinos to unite behind the decision of our government, aimed at ensuring a free Philippines.

Sa Usaping Pagpasok ng ICC sa Ating Bansa

Sa ating mga minamahal na kababayan: Assalamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuhu.

Ang pahayag na ito ay patungkol sa aking pagtindig sa likod ng Pangulo ng Republika ng Pilipinas - ang Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. - pagdating sa usapin ng pagpasok ng International Criminal Court (ICC) sa ating bansa upang magsagawa ng kung anumang imbestigasyon.

Matagal na pong natapos ang usaping ito nang umalis tayo bilang miyembro ng ICC noong panahon ng dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, kung kaya't hangad nating matuldukan na ang isyung ito. Wala po itong idinudulot sa ating mga kababayan kundi kalituhan.

Sa puntong ito, hinihikayat ko ang ating mga kababayan na makiisa sa desisyon ng ating pamahalaan na naglalayong itaguyod ang isang malayang Pilipinas.