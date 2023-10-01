Press Release

November 23, 2023 APPF 31 goal: Sharing common concerns for common solutions Shared solutions to shared concerns. This, according to Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, is the goal of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 31) which is held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City from November 23 to 25, 2023. During a press briefing Thursday, November 23, 2023, Zubiri said 275 delegates from 19 countries, including the Philippines submitted resolutions on political, economic and trade, regional cooperation, among others. "We will be discussing (the resolutions) heavily in plenary and working groups over the next days. These cover everything from climate action to transnational crime, universal health care to critical infrastructure," Zubiri said. He said delegates from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mexico, Federal States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Russian Federation, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines submitted a total of 37 draft resolutions to working groups. "In a nutshell, 10 resolutions were referred under strengthening the capacity of parliaments to promote peace and stability, five under combatting transnational crimes, three under critical infrastructure, four under regional cooperation through education and culture, two under universal health care, four under gender and sustainable development goals and five under women's participation and leadership," Zubiri told reporters. He said the working groups and the drafting committees would consolidate similar resolutions into a single resolution with parliamentarians working together to come up with a language and courses of action that are agreeable to all parties. On the last day of the forum, Zubiri said participants would produce a joint communiqué that would reflect the discussions and developments of the APPF 31. He said the resolution would be signed by all heads of delegations and would serve as a guiding document for multi-lateral cooperation and partnerships. "We see our hosting of the APPF as a coming-out party for the Philippines - a signal of our active presence as a partner in pursuing peace, prosperity and progress in the Asia Pacific region," Zubiri said. "This is our way of showing the rest of the Asia Pacific that we are here, and we are ready to form strong partnerships toward the collective growth of our nations," he added.