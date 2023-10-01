Press Release

November 24, 2023 Gatchalian at APPF: Ignite human development, inclusive growth through education and health As the 31st annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) brings together participating parliaments to delve into addressing diverse regional concerns, Senator Win Gatchalian calls for the ignition of human development and the promotion of inclusive growth, emphasizing the pivotal role of education and health. Gatchalian chairs the Working Group on Economic and Trade Matters at the APPF, under which human development and inclusive growth are among the subtopics. This comes as the region continues its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. There have been some indications of positive results, as highlighted by Gatchalian. Data from the World Bank reveals that in 2018, about 9% of the world's population lived in extreme poverty or those living below US$ 2.15 per day. This is substantially down from 37% almost 30 years ago. The steepest decline in extreme poverty was recorded in the Asia Pacific region from 64% of the population 30 years ago to 1.5% in 2018. Even the Philippines' gains in extreme poverty reduction were substantial. In 2018, 5% of the Philippine population lived in poverty, a notable improvement from 27% 30 years ago. The lawmaker, however, emphasized that solely using the reduction in extreme poverty as a measure for inclusive growth fails to capture the totality of potential human development that should be enabled by growth. He cited the Human Development Index (HDI), a summary measure of average achievement that comprises three dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, good education, and attainment of a decent material standard of living. According to data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the human development index in the Philippines showed a modest improvement from 0.59 in 1990 to 0.69 in 2021, reflecting an increase of approximately 0.10 index points. On the health front, life expectancy at birth improved by 3.4 years, rising from 65.9 years in 1990 to 69.3 years in 2021. Regarding education, the expected years of schooling rose to 13.1 in 2021 from 10.8 in 1990, primarily attributed to the K-12 education reform introduced in 2013. "The APPF provides us with the opportunity to learn from member-states, finding effective approaches and proposing policies and legislation that are expected to translate into improved outcomes in other dimensions of development such as education and health," Gatchalian said. Mensahe ni Gatchalian sa APPF: Edukasyon at kalusugan gawing sentro sa usapin ng kaunlaran Sa isinasagawang annual meeting ng Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga member-states na isulong ang human development at inclusive growth at gawing sentro sa usapin ang edukasyon at kalusugan. Si Gatchalian ang chairperson ng Working Group na nakatoka sa Economic and Trade Matters sa APPF, kung saan bahagi ang human development at inclusive growth sa pormal na diskusyon. Hanggang ngayon kasi puspusan pa rin ang mga hakbang na ginagawa ng rehiyon upang masugpo lamang ang extreme poverty o labis na kahirapan. Ang mga namumuhay sa labis na kahirapan ay 'yung may kakayahang mas mababa sa US$ 2.15 kada araw ang kita, kung pagbabasehan ang pandaigdigang sukatan ng kahirapan. Ani Gatchalian, malayo na rin ang narating ng mundo at ng rehiyong Asya-Pasipiko sa pagsugpo sa extreme poverty. Ayon sa datos ng World Bank, noong 2018, 9% ng populasyon ng mundo ang namumuhay sa labis na kahirapan, malayo na kung ihahambing sa 37% na naitala higit 30 taon na ang nakalilipas. Naitala sa Asia-Pacific region ang pinakamalaking pagbaba ng datos ng labis na kahirapan sa 1.8% noong 2018 mula 64% sa nakalipas na 30 taon. Sa Pilipinas, malaki rin ang ibinaba ng datos ng extreme poverty. Noong 2018, 5% na lamang ng populasyon ng bansa ang namumuhay sa labis na kahirapan kumpara sa 27% na naitala higit 30 taon na ang nakalilipas. Ngunit para kay Gatchalian, hindi sapat na sukatan ang pagbaba ng datos ng kahirapan sa estado ng inclusive growth, lalo na't hindi nito saklaw ang kabuuan ng potential human development na dulot ng pag-unlad. Tinukoy niya ang Human Development Index (HDI), isang buod ng average achievement na sumasaklaw sa tatlong dimensyon ng kaunlarang pantao: mahaba at malusog na buhay, magandang edukasyon, at disenteng antas ng materyal na pamumuhay. Ayon sa datos mula sa United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), umakyat ang human development index ng Pilipinas sa 0.69 noong 2021 mula 0.59 noong 1990, katumbas ng 0.10 index points na pagtaas. Sa usapin ng kalusugan, umakyat ng 3.4 taon ang tinatawag na life expectancy at birth, mula 65.9 taon noong 1990 hanggang sa 69.3 taon noong 2021. Pagdating naman sa edukasyon, umakyat sa 13.1 taon noong 2021 ang tinatawag na expected years of schooling o inaasahang bilang ng taon ng pag-aaral mula 10.8 taon noong 1990, bagay na dulot ng programang K-12 na sinimulang ipatupad noong 2013. "Ang APPF ay isang oportunidad na nagbibigay sa atin ng pagkakataon na matuto mula sa ibang bansa, upang mag disenyo ng mga paraan at polisiya at magbalangkas ng mga panukalang batas na magdudulot ng pag-angat ng antas ng ibang dimensyon ng kaunlaran tulad ng edukasyon at kalusugan," pagtatapos ni Gatchalian.