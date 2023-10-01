Poe on amnesty for rebels

The grant of amnesty strikes a powerful chord with the Filipinos who shun violence and conflict.

Rebel groups waging armed struggle out of their political conviction will no longer feel the sword hanging over their heads that they could be arrested or charged any time.

We hope the amnesty program will provide a comprehensive package for the rebels,

including training, livelihood and employment opportunities.

This will fully reintegrate the rebels into the mainstream society as peaceful, productive and law-abiding citizens.