Koko lauds Qatar's successful mediation efforts

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Saturday joined the government in extending heartfelt gratitude to the State of Qatar for its commendable mediation efforts that resulted in the successful release of hostages including a Filipino held by Palestinian group Hamas.

"We are immensely grateful to the Government of Qatar for its tireless efforts in securing the release of the hostages including our kababayan, Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco," Pimentel said.

"The release of the hostages, made possible through Qatar's mediation, is a testament to Qatar's strong commitment to peace, security and diplomacy," Pimentel added.

"The release of Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco and the other hostages brings hope amidst the complex situation in Israel and Palestine," Pimentel emphasized.

On Saturday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo expressed the Philippines' deep appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts, which successfully led to the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas.

"We acknowledge and are profoundly thankful for Qatar's mediation efforts, which resulted in the safe release of a Filipino national in Gaza. The Philippines and Qatar remain dedicated to finding a sustainable path towards lasting peace in the region," Secretary Manalo stated in a tweet.

Pimentel and Manalo's statement came after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. confirmed that Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco, a Filipino, was among the initial group of 24 hostages released by Hamas.