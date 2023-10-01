Press Release

November 26, 2023 Gatchalian: Senate allots P50M for additional TESDA assessors The Senate Committee on Finance has added more than P50 million to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the accreditation of more than 11,000 additional assessors, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The lawmaker proposed to increase TESDA's appropriation for the Technical Education and Skills Development Regulatory Program by P50,012,000 for the accreditation of 11,838 additional assessors. The Senate Committee on Finance accepted Gatchalian's proposal, which will support the rollout of the free assessment and certification of 420,967 Grade 12 learners taking the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. Gatchalian has been pushing for the assessment and certification of senior high learners in the TVL track to boost their chances of getting decent jobs. While a certification could boost a senior high school graduate's employability, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that not all learners can afford the cost of undergoing assessment. He also proposed the allocation of P438.16 million, also under TESDA's Development Regulatory Program, for the assessment and certification of these senior high school learners. For School Year 2020-2021, only 6.7% or 32,965 out of 473,911 senior high school graduates who took the TVL track underwent the assessment for national certification. Ninety-seven percent or 31,933 of those who took the assessment passed. "Currently, TESDA has around 7,500-pool of assessors and to certify all our senior high school graduates, we need an additional 11,000. The P50 million proposal will increase the number of our assessors so that our senior high school graduates can be assessed and once they have the national certification, they can present that whenever they look for employment," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Analysis from Gatchalian's office has revealed that 50% of senior high school graduates from the TVL track are employed in elementary occupations, the lowest level of occupational category in terms of skills requirement, which include street vendors, cleaners, domestic helpers, car and windows washers, and street sweepers. Under Gatchalian's proposal, TESDA will be able to triple its current assessment capacity from 7,551 to 19,389 by the end of 2024, which will be enough to implement the assessment of senior high school learners for their national certifications (NC). Gatchalian: Senado naglaan ng P50 milyon para sa dagdag na TESDA assessors Nagdagdag ang Senate Committee on Finance ng mahigit P50 milyon sa pondo ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) para sa accreditation ng mahigit 11,000 na dagdag assessors, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Iminungkahi ng senador na dagdagan ng P50,012,000 ang pondo ng TESDA sa ilalim ng Technical Education and Skills Development Regulatory Program para sa accreditation ng karagdagang 11,838 na assessors. Tinanggap ng Senate Committee on Finance ang panukala ni Gatchalian na susuportahan ang pagpapatupad ng libreng assessment at certification ng 420,967 sa Grade 12 na kumukuha ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. Noon pa man ay isinusulong na ni Gatchalian ang assessment at certification ng mga mag-aaral sa senior high school sa TVL track upang makatulong sa kanilang makakuha ng magandang trabaho. Bagama't malaking tulong ang certification para sa mga senior high school graduates na naghahanap ng trabaho, iniulat ng Department of Education (DepEd) na hindi lahat ng mga mag-aaral ay kayang magbayad ng assessment at certification. Matatandaang nagmungkahi rin si Gatchalian ng P438.16 milyon sa ilalim ng Development Regulatory Program para sa assessment at certification ng mga senior high school graduates. Para sa School Year 2020-2021, 6.7% o 32,965 sa 473,911 na mga senior high school graduates na kumuha ng TVL track ang sumailalim sa assessment para sa national certification. Siyamnapu't pitong porsyento naman o 31,933 sa mga kumuha ng assessment ang nakapasa. "Sa kasalukuyan, may 7,500 na assessors ang TESDA at para mabigyan ng certification ang lahat ng ating mga senior high school graduates, kailangan natin ng karagdagang 11,000. Ang P50 milyong panukala ay gagamitin sa dagdag na bilang ng mga assessors para mabigyan ng assessment ang ating mga senior high school graduates. At kung meron na silang national certification, maaari na nilang magamit ito kung maghahanap sila ng trabaho," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Lumabas din sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ni Gatchalian na 50% ng mga senior high school graduates mula sa TVL track ang may trabahong tinaguriang elementary occupations, ang pinakamababang kategorya ng mga trabaho pagdating sa skills requirements. Halimbawa ng mga ito ang mga street vendors, cleaners, domestic helpers, car at window washers, at mga street sweepers. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Gatchalian, magiging triple ang assessment capacity ng TESDA sa 19,389 mula 7,551 sa pagwawakas ng 2024, sapat na para ipatupad ang assessment ng mga mag-aaral ng senior high school para sa kanilang national certifications (NC).