Press Release

November 26, 2023 Bong Go underscores integral role of public accountants in good governance during 78th PICPA Annual Convention in Sorsogon City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the indispensable role and significant contribution of public accountants to the country's economic stability and in ensuring good governance. The senator was invited as Guest of Honor during the 78th Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Annual National Convention held at the Land of Kasanggayahan in Sorsogon City, Sorsogon, on Friday, November 24. Go began his speech by expressing gratitude for the trust and opportunity given to him by the people. He humbly stated, "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano lamang tulad ng iba sa inyo na binigyan n'yo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat." He then emphasized his personal connection to the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) community by sharing his son's achievements and aspirations. "Siya po'y naging summa cum laude noong 2019 sa La Salle po, Rizal Awardee po siya. So, masaya po ako na siya ay CPA rin tulad ninyo, sana rin sundan nya po ang inyong landas pagdating ng panahon at sana'y maging CPA Lawyer sya. Kaya malapit po sa puso ko ang mga CPA," he shared. Highlighting his dedication to the CPA community, Go offered his support, saying, "Gusto ko lang pong i-share sa inyo ang aking mga programa bilang inyong senador at kung ano rin pong makakatulong sa mga CPA." "Uulitin ko lang, bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat kung ano yung makakatulong sa inyong propesyon," he added. Go also highlighted the evolving role of CPAs in today's rapidly changing world, stating, "Bilang mga CPA, kayo po ay mahalagang bahagi ng ating ekonomiya, lalo na sa tamang pag-gabay sa tamang pagpapatakbo ng mga negosyo at sa tamang paggastos ng ating gobyerno." "Sa inyong mga kamay, nakasalalay ang katapatan at kahusayan sa pamamahala ng pinansyal na aspeto ng ating bansa," added Go, as he emphasized their responsibility in ensuring financial integrity and efficiency. The theme "Beyond Numbers: Redefining the Roles of the CPAs" was a focal point of his speech. He remarked, "Ang tema ngayong taon, 'Beyond Numbers,' ay isang paalala na ang inyong propesyon ay higit pa sa pagkalkula at pagsusuri ng mga numero. It is a role filled with responsibility and trust." "Kayo ang nagbibigay liwanag sa komplikadong daigdig ng pananalapi, at malaki ang inyong ambag sa transparency at accountability ng pamamahala lalo na sa pribadong sektor at sa gobyerno," he added. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go outlined his priorities to improve healthcare in communities, which include the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers for accessible medical assistance; the establishment of more Super Health Centers to bring primary medical services closer to the grassroots; and the enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act which will provide specialized medical care in all regions. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. There is a Malasakit Center at the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in the city, which he visited earlier that day. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers. There are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide which have provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos according to DOH. Meanwhile, Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. In Sorsogon, necessary funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in Sorsogon City, and in the towns of Bulan, Irosin, Castilla, Sta. Magdalena, and Matnog. Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the government's commitment to uplifting the nation's health infrastructure. As part of his visit, Go conducted an inspection of the Sorsogon Cancer Treatment Center which he earlier advocated for its construction. He also visited the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital which was also renovated and improved through his initiative. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Committee on Sports, Go emphasized the role of sports in nation-building, combating drug use and encouraging positive youth development. He stated, "Ngayon gusto ko pong ipagpatuloy na labanan po ang kriminalidad at ang iligal na droga through sports. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit." "Kung mayroon po kayong mga programa na pang-sports tulad ng mga tournament na makakatulong lalo na sa mga atleta na CPA na gusto pong mag-compete, willing pong tumulong ang aking opisina," he added. Go further discussed his legislative efforts aimed at promoting the welfare of government employees including accountants. "In 2019, I authored and co-sponsored a measure in the Senate that was enacted into Republic Act No. 11466, otherwise known as the 'Salary Standardization Law 5' (SSL 5). At isusulong ko rin na magkaroon pa po ng panibagong dagdag sa sweldo ng mga government workers (possibly through a Salary Standardization Law 6)," Go said. "Nabanggit naman po ni Secretary (Aminah) Pangandaman na mayroon po silang inilaan na pondo... para sa increases po ng ating mga government workers kasama na po dyan yung mga CPA, pati nurses po sa public sector," he stated. Meanwhile, Go also expressed his appreciation to the officials and organizers of the convention, including PICPA President Atty. Randy Blanza and KPMG R. G. Manabat & Co. Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Dayoan, for their leadership and commitment to promote the welfare of public accountants in fulfilling their mandates to their communities. "At mayroon lang po akong ipagbibilin sa inyo, mga CPAs. Alam kong malawak po ang inyong karanasan sa buhay. Tulungan po natin yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan." On that day, Go also attended the inauguration for the Super Health Center in Sorsogon City and conducted a monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center and Cancer Treatment Center at the Sorsogon Provincial Hospital. He also provided assistance to displaced workers in the city.