Press Release

November 26, 2023 Villar gives anew free castration For the third time, Senator Cynthia A. Villar gave free castration, spaying and anti-rabies vaccines to pet dogs and cats of residents in Las Piñas and the nearby Bacoor. Vilar said she wants a continuity of this project to control the increasing number of stray dogs and cats and prevent the spread of rabies, which remains to be a public health problem in the country, accounting for 200 to 300 deaths each year. "This situation is not a problem only in Las Pinas and Bacoor. In fact, I have talked to Congressmen, congresswomen and mayors, and this is also a problem in their areas. So I have thought of doing this in Las Pinas and Bacoor so we will no longer add to this problem of our country. This is our solution," the senator said. She likewise cited Republic Act 9482 or Anti-Rabies Act of 2007 which provides that it is the responsibility of pet owners to have anti-rabies shots for their dogs. More than 150 availed of the program-"Libreng Kapon at Ligate Para sa mga Aso ng Las Pinas/Bacoor" held at Villar Farm School in San Nicolas, Bacoor City recently. The program is sponsored by the Villar Foundation in partnership with the Philippine Veterinary Drug Association (PVDA), Philippine Veterinary Medical Association and Vets Love Nature. The pets were also given anti-rabies vaccines. Pet owners also stressed that this is a big help to them, defraying them of expenses to pay for the procedures. Villar, nagbigay na naman ng libreng castration Sa pangatlong pagkakataon, nagbigay si Senator Cynthia A. Villar ng libreng castration, spaying at anti-rabies vaccines sa mga alagang aso at pusa ng mga residente ng Las Piñas at Bacoor. Nais ni Villar na ipagpatuloy itong proyekto para makontrol ang pagdami ng stray na aso at pusa at maiwasan ang pagkalat ng rabies, na nanatiling 'public health problem' sa bansa, kung saan may 200 - 300 ang namamatay kada tson. "This situation is not a problem only in Las Pinas and Bacoor. In fact, I have talked to Congressmen, congresswomen and mayors, and this is also a problem in their areas. So I have thought of doing this in Las Pinas and Bacoor so we will no longer add to this problem of our country. This is our solution," ayon sa senador. Tinukoy din niya ang Republic Act 9482 o Anti-Rabies Act of 2007 na nagtatakda sa responsibilidad ng pet owners na bigyan ng anti-rabies shots ang kanilang mga aso. Mahigit sa 150 hayop ang nag-avail ng programang-"Libreng Kapon at Ligate Para sa mga Aso ng Las Pinas/Bacoor" na ginanap sa Villar Farm School sabSan Nicolas, Bacoor City . Itinaguyod ito ng Villar Foundation sa pakikipag-partner sa Philippine Veterinary Drug Association (PVDA), Philippine Veterinary Medical Association at Vets Love Nature. Binigyan din ng anti-rabies vaccines ang mga aso at pusa. Inihayag din ng pet owners na malaking tulong ito sa kanika sapagkat hinfi na nila kailangang gumastos para sa nga proseso.