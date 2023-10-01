Press Release

November 27, 2023 Gatchalian: TESDA to come up with training regulation for child development workers The proposed 2024 national budget will mandate the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to come up with a training regulation for child development workers (CDWs), Senator Win Gatchalian said. The Senate Committee on Finance carried Gatchalian's proposal in its committee report on the General Appropriations Bill (House Bill No. 8980), which seeks to prioritize the upskilling of CDWs. Under the special provision that Gatchalian proposed, the TESDA, in coordination with the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, shall prioritize the development of a training regulation for qualification in ECCD. This training regulation shall cover existing and incoming CDWs. Research by the senator's office revealed that 16% or 11,196 of the total pool of CDWs are high school graduates. Considering the important role of ECCD, Gatchalian said it is crucial that CDWs are equipped with a defined set of skills and competencies for primary caregiving. He also emphasized the importance of giving CDWs a pathway to upskilling. "TESDA came up with a training regulation for barangay health workers. The same principle applies to our child development workers, our present daycare teachers," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. "The training regulation and certification will level up their skills. This will enable them to perform their job better and show that they have the necessary training," he added. Gatchalian is the author of the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), which seeks to ensure the alignment of the ECCD curriculum and the K to 12 basic education curriculum. The proposed measure also seeks to make local government units (LGUs) more accountable when it comes to the implementation of ECCD programs to include, among others, the achievement of universal coverage for the ECCD system and the augmentation of funds and resources. Gatchalian: Training regulation para sa child development workers ilulunsad ng TESDA Sa ilalim ng panukalang pondo sa taong 2024, imamandato sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and pagkakaroon ng training regulation para sa mga child development workers (CDWs), ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Tinanggap ng Senate Committee on Finance ang panukala ni Gatchalian sa committee report nito sa General Appropriations Bill (House Bill No. 8980), kung saang bibigyan ng prayoridad ang upskilling ng mga CDWs. Sa ilalim ng special provision na iminungkahi ni Gatchalian, bibigyang prayoridad ng TESDA ang pagbuo ng training regulation para sa Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD). Gagawin ito ng TESDA sa tulong ng ECCD Council, at sasaklawin ang mga kasalukuyan at mga susunod na CDWs. Batay sa pananaliksik ng tanggapan ng senador, 16% o 11,196 ng kabuuang bilang ng CDWs ang mga high school graduates. Dahil sa mahalagang papel ng ECCD, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na mahalagang tiyaking may sapat na kakayahan ang mga CDWs sa pangangalaga ng mga bata kaya mahalaga aniyang mabigyan ang mga CDWs ng mga pagkakataon para sa upskilling. "Kung ang TESDA nga ay nagkaroon ng training regulation para sa mga barangay health workers, ganito rin ang magiging prinsipyo sa ating mga child development workers," pahayag ni Gatchalian na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Iaangat ng training regulation at certification ang kanilang mga kakayahan. Makakatulong ito para magampanan nila ang kanilang ang mga tungkulin at maipakita na may mga sapat silang kakayahan," dagdag ng senador. Si Gatchalian ang may akda ng Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) na layong ihanay ang ECCD curriculum at ang K to 12 basic education curriculum. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na palalawakin ang responsibilidad ng mga local government units (LGUs) sa pagpapatupad ng mga ECCD programs, katulad ng pagkamit ng universal coverage para sa ECCD system at paghahanap ng dagdag na pondo at mga resources.