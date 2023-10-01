Press Release

November 27, 2023 Bong Go champions community healthcare development through the construction of Sorsogon Cancer Treatment Center and renovation of Sorsogon Provincial Hospital Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, November 24, inspected the Sorsogon Cancer Treatment Center and the newly renovated Sorsogon Provincial Hospital in Sorsogon City, projects he supported in his capacity as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. Go emphasized the crucial link between health and development. He remains committed to improving healthcare in communities by ensuring that public health services and its facilities can be accessed by the poor and those in need of government assistance the most. "Kamakailan ay isinulong ko na mabigyan ng kaukulang pondo ang Sorsogon Provincial Hospital para ma-renovate, mapalaki at mapaganda ito, at mabigyan din ng karagdagang hospital equipment," he said. "Kasama ang lokal na mga opisyal noon sa pamumuno ni former governor at kapwa ko senador Chiz Escudero, isinulong rin natin ang pagtatayo ng cancer treatment center dito sa Sorsogon para mabigyan ng karampatang atensyon ang mga may ganitong sakit. Isa ito sa mga inisyatibo natin para ilapit ang serbisyong pangkalusugan na kinakailangan ng ating mga mamamayan sa kanilang komunidad," he added. In an interview, Go stressed that these early initiatives complement the recent enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. He emphasized the urgency of decentralizing specialized services across the nation, drawing attention to the need to bring health services and facilities closer to the people. "Di ba ang Heart Center, nasa Quezon City? Ang Lung Center, nasa Quezon City. Ngayon po, ilalagay na po ito sa mga existing DOH (Department of Health) regional hospitals," he noted, highlighting the existing concentration of specialized medical facilities in urban areas. Elaborating further, Go outlined the government's strategic plan: "It's a multi-year plan of the government, a five-year plan, na maglalagay po ng mga heart care center, neonatal, ortho, brains, spine, kidney, lung, sa iba't ibang DOH regional hospitals para hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng Metro Manila." This comprehensive plan aims to distribute critical and specialized healthcare services across various regions, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized care. "Isang paraan po ito na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan through these regional specialty centers," he stated. "Batas na po ito. Prayoridad po ito ng ating mahal na Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na maglagay po ng mga specialty center sa mga DOH regional hospitals," he affirmed. Previously, Go urged his fellow lawmakers to ensure that the budget for health in the coming years align with the objectives of this legislation, citing the need to address the immense burden placed on individuals and their families when they are forced to seek medical care far from home, particularly for complex and specialized treatments. He also called on DOH to ensure the proper implementation of the law. "Every life matters. Together, let us ensure that the health and well-being of every Filipino is protected and taken care of. After all, a healthy citizenry can lead to a more productive and safe society," he said. Meanwhile, Go has been monitoring the continuous operations of Malasakit Centers based on the law he principally authored in the Senate. He also visited the Malasakit Center in Sorsogon Provincial Hospital that day and provided meals and assistance to frontliners and patients present. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to help ensure that indigent patients have convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by partnered agencies. Currently, there are 159 operational Malasakit centers that have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Additionally, Go has championed the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, medical consultations, and the early detection of diseases in communities. He also inspected the new Super Health Center in Sorsogon City thay day. The said facility will offer a wide range of services, including database management, outpatient, dental, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Additionally, the Super Health Center provides specialized services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, allowing for remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. Later that day, Go personally provided assistance to displaced workers before proceeding to attend the 78th Annual National Convention of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants.