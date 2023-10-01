Press Release

November 27, 2023 Bong Go lauds success of 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum hosted by Phl Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the success of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City from November 23 to 26. Go, alongside his colleagues in the Senate, personally attended APPF's opening ceremony. The event, with the theme "Resilient Partnerships for Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability" marks the second time the Philippines has hosted the prestigious forum since sponsoring its inaugural meeting in 1994. The Senate, designated as the host for the event's preparations, collaborated closely with the House of Representatives as co-host, to ensure the seamless execution of the annual meeting. This year's APPF meeting brought together 273 delegates from 18 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Parliamentarians from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Mexico, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russian Federation, Thailand, and Vietnam joined their Filipino counterparts to discuss a broad spectrum of issues crucial to the region's progress. Go lauded Senate President Miguel "Migz" Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez as co-chairs for their collaborative efforts and commitment to fostering meaningful discussions during the APPF meeting. He also extended heartfelt thanks to the organizers and participants of the event, acknowledging their dedication and meticulous planning that contributed to the successful execution of the forum. The senator emphasized the significance of such forums in promoting diplomatic ties and understanding among nations in the Asia-Pacific region. He likewise underscored the need for continued dialogue and cooperation for the betterment of the region as a whole. "The successful outcome of the 31st APPF Annual Meeting is a testament to the collective commitment and hard work of everyone involved. I am confident that the experience can pave the way for continued collaboration and positive advancements in the region," expressed Go. As one of the founding members of the APPF, the Philippines takes pride in facilitating a platform for open dialogue and collaboration among parliamentarians to address common challenges and foster stronger ties among nations. The meeting's primary focus is on forging resilient partnerships, recognizing the role parliamentarians play as representatives of the people in overcoming challenges related to peace, prosperity, and sustainability, particularly in these critical times. On the first day of the forum, Zubiri and Romualdez said several draft resolutions were presented to them. These resolutions cover a diverse range of topics, including combating transnational crimes, strengthening parliamentary capacities to promote peace and stability, gender and sustainable development goals, women and leadership, education and culture, universal health care, and critical infrastructures.