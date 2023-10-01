Press Release

November 28, 2023 Gatchalian urges ERC to expedite rate reset of Meralco Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to expedite the reset of the power distribution rate for the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco). The senator's call followed remarks by former Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Agnes Devanadera during a congressional inquiry that it was previously the practice for Meralco to cover the expenses of ERC consultants tasked to determine the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), subsequently impacting consumer power rates. However, that practice has been discontinued. According to Gatchalian, it was inappropriate for Meralco to foot the bill for the regulator's consultants. "As we anticipate revised distribution rates that should be more favorable for our consumers, it is imperative that we not only hope but demand a refund if applicable," said Gatchalian, emphasizing that the ERC should closely scrutinize the components in determining Meralco's WACC, which has remained at 14.97% since 2015. WACC plays a crucial role in determining distribution rates. "Dapat siguruhin ng ERC na patas at tama ang lahat ng bayarin na pinapasa ng mga distribution utilities sa mga konsyumer. Hindi dapat nagbabayad ang mga konsyumer ng higit pa sa nararapat," he added. Based on the ERC's latest timeframe, the final determination for the fifth regulatory period rate reset for distribution utilities (DUs), including Meralco, is in March 2024. The senator has noted that the original date committed by ERC to complete Meralco's rate reset is already delayed by more than a year. Meralco has earlier stated that all rates in the electricity bill have received prior lawful and regulatory approval and that they adhere to any orders for cost adjustments arising from regular reviews of its rates by the ERC. Gatchalian hinimok ang ERC na pabilisin ang rate reset ng Meralco Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na pabilisin ang pag-reset ng power distribution rate para sa Manila Electric Co. (Meralco). Ang panawagan ng senador ay kasunod ng pahayag ni dating Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairperson Agnes Devanadera sa isang pagdinig sa Mababang Kapulungan na dati nang nakasanayan ng Meralco na sagutin ang pagpapasweldo sa mga consultant ng ERC na inatasang tumukoy ng weighted average cost of capital (WACC), na kalaunan ay nagre-reflect sa electricity bill ng mga konsyumer. Gayunpaman, sa ngayon ay hindi na rin ito ginagawa. Ayon kay Gatchalian, hindi nararapat na bayaran ng Meralco ang pagpapasweldo sa mga consultant ng ERC na siyang regulator. "Habang inaasahan natin na ang bagong distribution rate ay magiging mas paborable para sa ating mga konsyumer, asahan natin ang isang refund kung naaangkop," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binigyang diin niya na dapat suriing mabuti ng ERC ang mga bahagi ng pagtukoy sa WACC ng Meralco, na nananatili sa 14.97% simula pa noong 2015. Ang WACC ay isang mahalagang papel sa pagtukoy ng distribution rates. "Dapat siguruhin ng ERC na patas at tama ang lahat ng babayaran na pinapasa ng mga distribution utilities sa mga konsyumer. Hindi dapat nagbabayad ang mga konsyumer ng higit pa sa nararapat," ani Gatchalian. Batay sa pinakahuling timeframe ng ERC, ang huling pagpapasya para sa fifth regulatory period rate reset para sa mga distribution utilities (DUs), kasama na ang Meralco, ay sa Marso 2024. Kung tutuusin, atrasado na ito ng higit isang taon mula sa orihinal na petsa na ginawa ng ERC para makumpleto ang pag-reset ng rate ng Meralco. Nauna nang sinabi ng Meralco na ang lahat ng bahagi ng electricity bill ay dumaan sa legal at regulatory approval at sila ay sumusunod sa anumang kautusan batay sa pagsusuri ng rate ng ERC.