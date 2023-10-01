Press Release

November 28, 2023 Underscoring their collective commitment to the welfare of the poor, Bong Go highlights efforts to improve public service delivery during National Assembly of Vice Governors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the 95th National Assembly of the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines (LVGP) at Hilton Manila in Pasay City on Saturday, November 25. The event, attended by vice governors from various provinces across the nation, served as a platform for discussing crucial issues and reinforcing the shared commitment to uplift the lives of the Filipino people. "In this room, we may carry different titles... Ako po mataas respeto ko sa inyo. Super star po kayo sa inyong mga lugar, pinili ng tao, mahal ng tao, and we share the noble responsibility of public service. It is a duty that transcends individual positions and underscores our collective commitment to the welfare and progress of our nation," Go highlighted. "In our roles as public servants, we must always be reminded that the essence of our service lies not in the titles we hold, but in the positive impact we make on the lives of the people we represent. We are entrusted with the task of fostering an environment conducive to growth, equality, and prosperity for all," he continued. A focal point of Go's address was the pressing need to push for more pro-poor programs, especially in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. He articulated the urgency of implementing measures that would efficiently aid Filipinos in their recovery process. "Parati kong naririnig na pinapasalamatan po kami sa mga programa, sa mga tulong, sa mga Build Build Build projects ni dating Pangulong Duterte, at sa mga Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers. Ito po ang parati kong sinasabi sa lahat ng nagpapasalamat, huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo... Maraming, maraming salamat po," Go said. "Hindi ko po sasayangin yung tiwalang ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho naman po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Kilala nyo po ako, hindi ako pulitiko na mangangako... Gagawin ko lang po sa abot ng aking makakaya ang aking trabaho. Kung trabaho naman po ang pag-uusapan sanay po ako diyan. Iyan na po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo po sa ating mga kababayan," he added. Furthermore, Go rallied for a united front in the pursuit of initiatives that prioritize the welfare of the marginalized sectors, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the journey towards progress. "I am also here to reaffirm my commitment to pushing for pro-poor programs that address the needs of the most vulnerable sectors of our society. At magtulungan po tayo lalong-lalo na po sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan na walang matakbuhan kundi tayong nasa gobyerno, yung mga helpless at hopeless nating mga kababayan," Go said. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, took the opportunity to highlight the importance of health in the overall development of the nation. He specifically emphasized the significance of supporting programs such as Malasakit Centers, Regional Specialty Centers, and Super Health Centers. A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program is designed to help ensure that indigent patients have convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by government agencies. Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Currently, there are 159 operational centers that have assisted more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. The senator also principally sponsored and was one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said Act mandates the creation of Regional Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals. This underscores the government's committed endeavors to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country. The senator then underscored his support for the establishment of more Super Health Centers throughout the country. "Ang kagandahan po sa Super Health Center pwede po dyan ang primary care, maiimplement talaga yung primary care. Kasi diyan na po yung early disease detection para hindi na lumala yung sakit. Hindi na kailangan dalahin sa ospital. Makakatulong po ito sa ospital, it will help decongest the hospitals dahil diyan na po gagawin yung Konsulta Package po ng PhilHealth," he highlighted. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the establishment of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, reiterated the importance of sports in nation-building and as a means to keep the youth away from the clutches of drugs and other vices. "Gusto ko pong ipagpatuloy na labanan ang kriminalidad at ang iligal na droga at ang korapsyon sa gobyerno. Kapag bumalik po ang iligal na droga babalik po ang kurapsyon sa gobyerno, babalik po ang kriminalidad. Maniwala kayo sa hindi, sayang po yung inumpisahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte kapag bumalik po ang iligal na droga, kaya isa po sa paraan na labanan ang iligal na droga, iniengganyo natin ang mga kabataan to get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Kapag tayo po ay fit healthy tayo, hahaba po ang ating buhay," Go cited. Go authored and co-sponsored RA 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. The said law is in line with Go's vision of providing a dedicated learning facility where promising young athletes can further hone their talents while getting quality education. The NAS Main Campus is located at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac. "Kaya isinusulong ko talaga yung mga grassroots sports development programs... kung mayroon po kayong mga pa-liga sa mga lugar ninyo, tutulong po ako, kahit anong paliga tutulong po ako or kung may potential athletes po kayo sa inyong lugar ay tulungan po natin," he encouraged. Acknowledging the significance of adjusting to changing times, Go introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 194, also known as the E-Governance Act. This legislation if enacted seeks to create a comprehensive and interconnected network for sharing information and resources, as well as facilitating communication between national and local government entities. Recently, Go also co-sponsored SBN 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. The measure, based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go earlier filed, aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.