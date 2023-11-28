Press Release

November 28, 2023 Explanation of Vote of Senator Risa Hontiveros

HB 8980 (2024 General Appropriations Bill)

November 28, 2023 Mr. President I wish to register my yes vote to CR 155 on House Bill 8980 or the 2024 General Appropriations Bill. The Senate Minority had its initial reservations about the 2024 NEP, especially on the allocation of intelligence and confidential funds for agencies not directly involved with national defense and public safety. However, we are glad that the Senate collectively affirmed that these funds will be better used by agencies mandated with protecting our people and our territory, such as in the West Philippine Sea. Nais kong magpasalamat sa ating Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Finance sa pagtanggap din ng ating amyenda ukol sa Contingent Fund, para ipagbawal ang paggamit nito bilang panustos ng confidential at intelligence funds ng mga civilian agencies na walang direktang mandato ukol sa national defense at public safety. Sa tulong ng ating Senate Committee on Finance at mga kasama sa Senado, pinalaki at pinalakas natin ang iba't-ibang mahalagang social protection programs sa DSWD, DOLE, DOH, DA at iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan. Para sa food security, nairaos natin ang dagdag pondo para sa implementasyon ng Sagip Saka Law, kung saan obligado ang mga government agencies na bumili ng agricultural at fishery products mula sa local producers. Para sa mas maayos na implementasyon ng 4Ps program, tinanggap din ang ating amyenda para sa paggamit ng datos mula sa PSA sa updated listing ng 4Ps beneficiaries. Sa ganitong paraan, mas maraming poor at near-poor families ang maaabutan ng tulong. Para sa pagbangon ng mga biktima ng Marawi Siege, dinagdagan natin ang unprogrammed appropriations para sa implementasyon ng Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act. Dinagdagan din ang pondo sa Marawi Compensation Board upang mapabilis ang pagproseso ng mga claims ng mga pamilyang nawalan ng buhay at kabahayan. Para sa mas matibay na pagpapatupad ng "Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, siniguro natin ang pondo ng DOJ- National Coordination Center vs OSAEC and CSAEM. Sa unang pagkakataon, may dedicated at fully-funded na opisina na tututok sa paglaban sa online sexual abuse sa Pilipinas. Para sa dagdag proteksyon sa kababaihan at kabataan, nagbigay tayo ng dagdag pondo sa CHR para sa kanilang Women Ombud program, at patuloy na sinuportahan ang DOH sa pagtayo ng Women and Children Protection Units sa DOH-retained hospitals. Binigyang suporta din natin ang Child Protection Workforce Program ng DEPED at ang programa ng DOLE para wakasan ang child labor sa bansa. Bilang kaagapay ng pag-usbong ng ating pambansang imprastraktura, siniguro natin na may sapat na lupa para sa pagpapatayo ng socialized housing na pakikinabangan ng mahirap nating kababayan. Sinuportahan natin ang DHSUD sa kanilang gagawing imbentaryo ng mga government idle lands na pwedeng gamitin sa pabahay para sa walang tirahan. Patuloy nating Ipinanukala sa DHSUD, DOTR at NEDA sa pamamagitan ng isang special provision na tapusin na ang kanilang land use and zoning guidelines para sa pabahay na malapit sa ating mga "transit stations." Aside from this, we also have a special provision that will allow the Housing Interest Subsidy to be used as additional credit enhancement to further improve the affordability of 4PH housing packages to households belonging to the bottom 30% decile, and also one that requires the DHSUD to come up with a policy that dedicates housing subsidies to those who need them more. Another special provision will provide a more efficient administration of the Budget of the Tertiary Education Subsidy - na sana ay makatulong sa mas maagap na pagdating ng tulong pinansyal sa ating mga kabataang nag aaral. Mr. President, I support this budget because we must continue to fund programs and reforms that will help in the recovery of the economy and the lives of our citizens. However, we must remain vigilant about how, where and when this national budget will be used. These precious public funds must serve their intended purposes and reach their intended beneficiaries. As I have said before: We are watching, and we are watching closely. Thank you, Mr. President.