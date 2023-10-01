Robin Pushes Probe Into Alleged Union-Busting Attempt by Converge/Metroworks

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is taking up the cudgels for workers of a company who may lose their jobs due to an alleged unlawful redundancy program seeking to dismantle employee unions.

Padilla, in Senate Resolution 868, urged the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development to look into the program by Converge/Metroworks ICT Construction Inc.

"In spite of Constitutional mandates and labor laws, rules and regulations on workers' protection, there are strong allegations that Converge/Metroworks ICT Construction Inc. is in violation of the said issuances," Padilla said in his resolution.

The resolution quoted members of the union as saying the company's management resorted to the redundancy program effective Nov. 20, instead of negotiating with them for the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Padilla noted both parties had appeared several times at the Regional Conciliation and Mediation Board of Metro Manila, but have "maintained their respective positions."

He said a Senate probe in aid of legislation is thus needed to look into the alleged unlawful redundancy program for "the purpose of dismantling employee unions."

Robin, Nais Imbestigahan ang 'Union-Busting' ng Converge/Metroworks

Ipinagtanggol ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang karapatan ng mga empleyado ng isang kumpanya na diumano'y nagpatupad ng "redundancy program" para buwagin ang unyon ng manggagawa nito.

Sa Senate Resolution 868, hinimok ni Padilla ang Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development na imbestigahan ang programa ng Converge/Metroworks ICT Construction Inc.

"In spite of Constitutional mandates and labor laws, rules and regulations on workers' protection, there are strong allegations that Converge/Metroworks ICT Construction Inc. is in violation of the said issuances," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon.

Ayon sa resolusyon, ipinunto ng mga empleyadong myembro ng unyon na ginawa ng management ang redundancy program noong Nobyembre 20, sa halip na makipag-negotiate ng Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Sa resolusyon ni Padilla, hindi nagbago ang posisyon ng unyon at management kahit nakipagpulong sila sa Regional Conciliation and Mediation Board ng Metro Manila.

Dahil dito, iginiit ni Padilla na kailangan ang imbestigasyon "in aid of legislation" para malaman kung ang redundancy program ay "(for) the purpose of dismantling employee unions."