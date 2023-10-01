Press Release

November 28, 2023 Senate thanks gov't agencies for APPF31's success The Senate on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, adopted a resolution expressing its gratitude to various national and local government agencies for their contributions to the country's successful hosting of the three-day 31st Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31). Sponsored by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, the chamber unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. 870 (SRN 870), commending relevant government agencies and local government units for their assistance in the successful hosting of the regional parliamentary forum which was participated by 19 parliamentary delegations, totaling 267 individuals from the Asia-Pacific. "I am happy to say that APPF31 was a resounding success, bringing together 19 member countries for a productive slate of plenary sessions and working groups, not to mention the drafting committee, and unanimously approving 10 resolutions on political and security matters, economic and trade matters, regional cooperation, and gender and development and women in leadership," the Senate President said. According to Zubiri, the successful hosting of the three-day meeting would not have been possible without the unequivocal assistance and support of several agencies and offices that collaborated with Congress to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for the attendees. "I would like to thank all the offices that generously offered their time, services, and expertise for the APPF," said Zubiri, the chairperson of the APPF31. The chamber expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., for coordinating efforts through the issuance of Memorandum Circular No. 36. The directive instructed all concerned government agencies to provide full support to the Senate and the House for the hosting of the APPF31. In its resolution, the chamber also conveyed appreciation to the President for hosting the welcome reception at Malacañang on November 23, 2023, for the APPF31 delegates. The event demonstrated that the doors of Malacañang and the country are always open for cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral and multilateral friendships. The Senate also expressed gratitude to the Bureau of Immigration for facilitating immigration procedures for all APPF31 participants, the Cultural Center of the Philippines for providing a cultural presentation during the inaugural ceremony, and the Department of Foreign Affairs for offering invaluable technical and protocolar assistance throughout the conference. The chamber also acknowledged the contributions of the Department of Tourism for warmly welcoming the delegates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Additionally, the department provided information on the Philippines' various natural and cultural attractions and offered other related assistance. The Manila International Airport Authority was recognized for receiving the delegates upon arrival, and facilitating arrival and departure procedures. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority was appreciated for initiating improvement works along the APPF31 ceremonial routes, leading in the installation of physical and digital APPF31 promotional materials, and providing traffic management. The Senate also extended its gratitude to the cities of Pasay, Taguig, Makati, Paranaque, and Manila for providing assistance in traffic management during the event and issuing relevant permits. Special thanks were given to the City of Tagaytay and the Office of Sen. Francis Tolentino for hosting a cultural tour in the city. The Department of Trade and Industry was acknowledged for installing the "One Town, One Product" exhibit at the event venue. The National Museum hosted a museum tour for the delegates, and the Philippine International Convention Center accommodated the Annual Meeting of the APPF31, making its facilities available over the three-day conference. The Philippine National Police was commended for providing overall police security support. The chamber also expressed gratitude to the men and women of the Senate Secretariat, the Senate Proper, and the House of Representatives employees and Congressional staff for their invaluable work in organizing and facilitating all the activities of the APPF31. "We thank the Filipino people for their support and understanding over the course of the APPF," Zubiri said, adding that the delegates felt very welcomed in the country, leaving a great impression that will translate to more investments, more jobs, and better lives for the Filipino people. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa in thanking those who helped in the country's hosting of the APPF31 noted that the success of the regional parliamentary forum is a significant opportunity for the Philippines to show its commitment to international cooperation and diplomacy which will improve the country's reputation and open up new possibilities for collaboration and partnership in the region. "Once again, I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to all government agencies involved. You earn this commendation for your outstanding contributions to making a lasting impression for the Philippines internationally," he added. Sen. Pia Cayetano, for her part, expressed her gratitude to Zubiri for his leadership and her fellow lawmakers for making the forum successful. "I truly commend his honor for his leadership; our Head of Delegation. And there were lots of hard work that had to happen," said Cayetano, who presided over the working group meeting on women parliamentarians during the AFFP31.