Press Release

November 30, 2023 Bong Go assists impoverished residents in Calasiao, Pangasinan; renews call to strengthen gov't programs for communities in crises Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Pangasinan, directed his team to provide assistance to disadvantaged residents in Calasiao, Pangasinan on Tuesday, November 28. Go's team coordinated with Mayor Kevin Macanlalay and organized a relief activity at the municipal building for 20 residents. The senator's staff gave away snacks, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to everyone while they also gave shoes to select recipients. Meanwhile, a team from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provided livelihood kits through the agency's Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program. In a message, Go reiterated that he continues to promote and support more government livelihood programs that should be able to provide efficient support to Filipinos in crisis situations. He remains committed to supporting such initiatives that play a vital role in assisting Filipinos in boosting and sustaining their livelihoods amid challenging circumstances. The senator earlier advocated for the PPG program and continues to support its implementation. "Ang inyong mga proyekto at programa ay nagbibigay pag-asa at kabuhayan sa mga Pilipinong nawalan ng trabaho at pagkakakitaan," said Go. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, at sa tulong ng mga programa gaya ng PPG, maipapakita natin ang kakayahan ng ating bansa na bumangon at magtagumpay sa kabila ng mga pagsubok," he added. DTI-PPG is a program focused on seeding livelihoods and fostering entrepreneurship, specifically aimed at micro-enterprises. It gives priority to regions heavily impacted by diverse disasters, including fires and health crises like pandemics. "Sa pamamagitan ng tulong na ito, pwede ninyo mapalago ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo," Go said to beneficiaries of the program. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged residents with health conditions to seek the assistance of the Malasakit Center located at Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City. Principally authored and sponsored by the senator, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped more than ten million patients nationwide, according to the DOH. Go also mentioned that necessary funds were allocated to construct Super Health Centers nationwide. Super Health Centers are strategically designed to place emphasis on delivering primary care, offering consultations, and enhancing the early detection of diseases in the grassroots. Through the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers nationwide in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, is tasked with identifying strategic areas for construction. Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a law that he principally sponsored and co-authored in the Senate. Emphasizing its importance, the senator noted that this law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on August 24, marks a substantial advancement in making specialized medical care more accessible to underserved rural areas. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, stressing the government's commitment to enhancing access to healthcare across the country. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of concrete line canals, rehabilitation and concretion of several roads, and acquisition of medical equipment for the dialysis center of the Western Pangasinan District Hospital. Go's team was in Mangatarem town last November 20 and provided assistance to micro-entrepreneurs.