Press Release

December 1, 2023 Bong Go highlights support for labor sector as he assists displaced workers in Hagonoy, Bulacan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues efforts to support struggling workers and promote the welfare of the labor sector as his team recently provided additional assistance to hundreds of displaced workers in Hagonoy, Bulacan, on Friday, December 1. Go's team provided masks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 500 displaced workers at the Hagonoy Municipal Hall and San Jose covered court. They also gave away a cellular phone, and pairs of shoes to select recipients. In coordination with the Office of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, qualified beneficiaries were also provided with support through temporary employment from the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said. Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420 to help address the needs of residents in rural areas grappling with a lack of job opportunities. This proposed legislation seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible individuals residing in low-income rural households if enacted into law. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers located at the Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria, the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City, and the Ospital ng Lungsod ng San Jose del Monte in San Jose del Monte City. The Malasakit Centers program brings together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to reduce hospital expenses for patients to the lowest possible amount. Principally authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 has successfully established 159 operational centers and has helped over ten million indigent patients nationwide, according to a report by DOH. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959. As the principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to communities. "Every Filipino life matters, which is why it is important that we continue to invest in our healthcare system so we can better take care of the health of our people. Ang katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay ng bawat isa," Go said. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several projects in the province, including the rehabilitation of the Bulacan State University Activity Center and the construction of a multipurpose building in Malolos City, construction of drainages, provision of medical equipment for local hospitals, improvement of the Pandi District Hospital, concreting of a farm-to-market road in San Ildefonso, and many more.