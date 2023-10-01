Press Release

December 2, 2023 Sen. Tolentino pushes for continuing water source development to attain water security for Filipinos MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino is pushing for the continuous development of water sources nationwide to attain water security for Filipinos, a fundamental human right. In a conversation with the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Administrator Vince Revil on Saturday, Senator Tolentino cited several water sources like waterfalls and dams and the need to amend the Building Code of the Philippines to include designs that recycle used water and rainwater for the reuse of building residents. He also mentioned the water-impounding law as an existing government policy that requires all barangays to develop water systems in their localities and ensure water supply for residents. Tolentino encouraged LWUA to use science and technology, in the long run, to develop technologies regarding how to recycle used water and rainwater for their reuse. He also told Administrator Revil the abundance of water sources, like what he observed in Cebu with its numerous waterfalls, that can be developed and raised concerns on how to help indigenous communities access clean water. "Makikita mo may mga sources talaga tayo ng tubig, and yet, sa buong Pilipinas ay may nagsasabi na kulang tayo sa patubig, lalong-lalo na sa mga indigenous communities natin. Papano mata-tap ng water districts ang unutilized water sources? Papano maseserbisyohan ang mga indigenous communities?" Sen. Tolentino asked. (You see, we have many water sources, and yet, all over the Philippines, there are those who say we lack water, especially in the indigenous communities. How can the water districts tap unutilized water sources? How can indigenous communities be served.) The lawmaker, however, lauded the present program of LWUA, which targets, under the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the establishment of an additional 200 water districts all over the country that at present totaled 532. Administrator Revil said that some 22 million Filipinos are connected to the water systems of water districts outside Metro Manila, wherein some 12 million are water consumers. He said the present administration, from 2023 to 2028, implements a water security program, "Patubig sa Buong Bayan at Mamamayan (PBBM)," which aims to increase water connections to 7.2 million Filipinos in five years. Sen. Tolentino reiterated the country's continuing development of water sources amidst the challenges of Climate Change and increasing population.