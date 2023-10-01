Press Release

December 2, 2023 Villar asks everyone to serve with dignity Sen. Cynthia A. Villar enjoined the 'Philippine Eagles' to continue enriching other's life through the dignified act of service. "Our shared commitment to service not only shapes our society but also defines who we are," said Villar during the 4th Regular Session of the 43rd National Assembly and the 44th National Congress Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippine Eagles, Inc. held at The Tent Vista Global South, Las Piñas City, on November 26,. Villar was given the Philippine Eagle National President's Award (PREXY) which she considers "a significant honor." She said the award not only symbolizes her participation in the Eagles' activities but also her shared commitment to serve with honor and excellence. In speaking of service, she specifically cited Mahatma Gandhi's wise words: "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." "This insight captures the essence of our mission within the Philippine Eagles. By dedicating ourselves to the well-being of others, we uncover the most authentic versions of ourselves," said Villar. "Our shared commitment to service not only shapes our society but also defines who we are," she added. She also reminded the Eagles that in the act of giving, "we receive; and in serving, we find purpose. " "So we should all continue to thrive in service and solidarity," further stated Villar who has been a 'public servant' for almost two decades. Villar hiniling na lahat ay maglingkod ng tapat Hinikayat ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang 'Philippine Eagles' na ipagpatuloy ang pagpapayaman sa buhay ng iba sa pamamagitan ng marangal na paglilingkod. "Our shared commitment to service not only shapes our society but also defines who we are," sabi ni Villar sa 4th Regular Session of the 43rd National Assembly and the 44th National Congress Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippine Eagles, Inc. na ginanap sa The Tent Vista Global South, Las Piñas City, nitong November 26. Si Villar ay binigyan ng Philippine Eagle National President's Award (PREXY) na itinuturing niyang "isang makabuluhang karangalan." Sinabi niya na ang parangal ay hindi lamang sumisimbolo sa kanyang pakikilahok sa mga aktibidad ng Eagles kundi pati na rin sa kanyang ibinahaging pangako na maglingkod nang may karangalan at kahusayan. Sa pagsasalita tungkol sa paglilingkod, partikular niyang binanggit ang salita ni Mahatma Gandhi: "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." "This insight captures the essence of our mission within the Philippine Eagles. By dedicating ourselves to the well-being of others, we uncover the most authentic versions of ourselves," ani ni Villar. "Our shared commitment to service not only shapes our society but also defines who we are," dagdag pa niya. Pinaalalahanan din niya ang Eagles na sa pagbibigay, "we receive; and in serving, we find purpose. " "So we should all continue to thrive in service and solidarity," sabi pa ni Villar na mahigit ng dalawang dekada ng public servant.