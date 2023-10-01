PRESS STATEMENT ON THE VIOLENT EXPLOSION IN MSU- MARAWI CITY

We strongly condemn the explosion which ripped through a gymnasium at Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, during a Catholic mass, which killed four people and injured many others.

This heinous act has no place in our society. This is a clear act of terrorism and we must not stop until the perpetrator is held accountable.

I call on the PNP, AFP, NBI and other law enforcement agencies to work together to get to the bottom of this and immediately bring justice to this atrocious violence.

We, in the Senate, are ready to provide all necessary assistance not only to the agencies that will maintain peace, but also to the families of the victims in this incident.

We appeal to our Muslim brothers and Christians in Mindanao to maintain calm and peace to prevent the situation from worsening in the region.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved of those who lost their lives in the said MSU tragedy.

MARIIN kong kinokondena ang pagsabog sa isang misa sa loob mismo ng gymnasium ng paaralan ng Mindanao State University (MSU) sa Marawi City na nagdulot ng pagkasawi ng apat na katao at ikinasugat ng maraming iba pa.

Walang puwang ang ganitong bayolenteng pagkitil sa buhay at pagkasugat ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga estudyante.

Hinihiling ko sa PNP, AFP, NBI at iba pang law enforcement agencies na magtulungan at magkooperasyon sa pag-sisiyasat sa puno't dulo ng malagim na insidente.

Nararapat lang na mahuli at mapanagot sa ating batas ang mga responsable sa karumal-dumal na terrorist act na ito.

Umaapela po tayo na maging mahinahon at kalmado ang ating mga kapatid na Muslim at mga Kristiyano sa Mindanao para maiwasan ang paglala pa ng sitwasyon sa rehiyon.

Taus-pusong pakikiramay po sa mga naulila ng mga nasawi sa nasabing pambobomba sa MSU.