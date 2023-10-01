SP ZUBIRI ON SMNI HOST ALLEGING SENATE EMPLOYEE LEAKED INFO ON HOUSE SPEAKER'S TRAVEL BUDGET

I have no knowledge whatsoever of anyone from the Senate leaking information to any reporter on any House matter.

Until the concerned resource speaker names a Senate employee, there is no reason to believe that these allegations are anything more than intrigues being sown to create controversy and fake news.

We respect interparliamentary courtesy and would not want to put a rift in the very strong partnership that we have with the leadership and the members of the House.

I would suggest that the House continue their investigation until they get to the bottom of this accusation, and press for the concerned person to reveal the name of their alleged source from the Senate. Otherwise, the House can cite them in contempt.

If they can prove it is an employee of the Senate, then we will initiate disciplinary action on those involved.