December 4, 2023 Bong Go acknowledges role of electrical engineers in nation-building during IIEE's 48th Annual National Convention and 3E Xpo in Pasay City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the 48th Annual National Convention and 3E Xpo of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) of the Philippines Incorporated at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday, November 30. With the theme "IIEE @ 48: Moving forward collectively as we pave the way to the world of opportunities and digital innovations," the event brought together engineers and professionals from the industry to discuss the latest advancements and innovations in the field. "In the midst of rapid technological changes and advancements, your sector - the professionals in the field of electrical engineering - is truly crucial to the continuous progress of our country. Your contribution to building a modern and prosperous Philippines is no small feat," highlighted Go in his speech. "Nakakabilib ang inyong dedikasyon sa propesyonalismo at pagpapabuti ng inyong kaalaman. Ang inyong pagtitipon ngayon ay hindi lamang isang pagkakataon upang magbahagi ng mga bagong kaalaman at teknolohiya, kundi isang pagkakataon din para magkaisa at magtulungan para sa mas ligtas at mas maunlad na hinaharap," he continued. Go continued to praise the engineers for their significant contributions to nation-building particularly in the development and progress of the country. He likewise acknowledged the role that IIEE plays in shaping the landscape of electrical engineering. "Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng inyong propesyon hindi lamang sa aspeto ng teknolohiya, kundi pati na rin sa pagtulong sa ating komunidad. Ang bawat isa sa inyo ay may mahalagang papel sa paghubog ng ating lipunan," Go stressed. "Ang inyong mga ideya at dedikasyon ay siyang magdadala ng liwanag hindi lang sa ating mga tahanan, kundi maging sa ating mga pamayanan," he continued. The senator then expressed his support for legislative measures that can advance their profession. Citing the decades old Republic Act No. 7920, or the New Electrical Engineering Law, he said, "Kung kailangan niyong i-amend, kung meron kayong suhestiyon, ay bukas po ang aking opisina." During the event, Go gave away small tokens to more than 3,000 electrical engineers in attendance. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, highlighted his commitment to also advancing the health sector in the country. He continues to advocate for bringing medical services closer to the people through his initiatives such as the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, emphasizing the importance of accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Centers ensure that medical assistance programs are accessible to indigent patients. There are now 159 operational centers in the country which have assisted over ten million patients since the program was initiated in 2018, according to DOH. Meanwhile, Super Health Centers are health facilities that aim to address the basic healthcare of Filipinos, especially those residing in underserved areas. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. Super Health Centers will offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Furthermore, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors of in the Senate. "It's a multi-year plan of the government, a five-year plan, na maglalagay po ng mga heart care center, neonatal, ortho, brains, spine, kidney, lung, sa iba't-ibang DOH regional hospitals para hindi na nila kailangang magbiyahe ng Metro Manila," he explained. This comprehensive plan aims to distribute critical and specialized healthcare services across various regions, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized care. "Isang paraan po ito na ilapit natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan through these regional specialty centers," Go stated. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, also underscored his ongoing efforts to promote the country's sports sector. He emphasized the role of sports programs in fostering unity and discipline among the youth. The senator specifically highlighted RA 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. The Act established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. Situated in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS is a government-operated institution with the primary mission of nurturing the next generation of Filipino athletes. "Ayaw ko pong masayang yung nasimulan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na labanan po ang drogra at kriminalidad. Kapag bumalik ang iligal na droga, babalik ang kriminalidad at babalik ang korapsyon sa gobyerno. Kaya bilang chair ng Committee on Sports, gusto ko engganyuhin ang mga kabataan na to get into sports and stay away from drugs," encouraged Go. "Kung meron ho kayong mga programa, mga grassroot programs sa inyong mga lugar, willing akong tumulong. Kung may (kilala) kayong atleta na may potensyal, na pwede mag-compete sa ibang bansa, sulatan niyo lang ang aking opsina at tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. In conclusion, Go reaffirmed his commitment to the holistic development of the country. "Sa bawat proyekto na inyong tatapusin, nawa'y lagi ninyong isipin na ang inyong gawain ay hindi lamang trabaho kundi isang mahalagang kontribusyon sa pagbuo ng isang mas maganda at mas maunlad na Pilipinas," said Go. Earlier that day, Go attended the Bicameral Conference Committee on House Bill No. 8980, or the General Appropriations Bill in Makati City. He then visited Malabon City in the afternoon where he witnessed the groundbreaking of the city's Super Health Center. Lastly, he went to Pasay City and attended the 2nd National Capital Region Senior Citizen Stakeholders Summit at Midas Hotel.