Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the deadly bombing incident at Mindanao State University - Marawi City

There can be no justification for this act of pure evil and hate.

Kaisa ako ng buong bansa sa pakikiramay sa lahat ng biktima ng terror bombing incident sa Mindanao State University - Marawi City, at sa pagsingil ng hustisya mula sa Islamic State at lahat ng nasa likod nitong atake laban sa mga inosente.

Suportado natin ang Philippine National Police, Department of National Defense at iba pang ahensiya sa paghahanap ng buong katotohanan at katarungan ukol sa terror attack na ito. Since foreign terrorists are allegedly involved in the bombing, we must enhance our border security and ensure that the culprits will not escape prosecution, and that they will have no chance to ruin more lives.

Nanawagan din ako sa ating law enforcement agencies na palakasin ang security efforts sa mga eskwela at iba pang pampublikong lugar upang maiwasan ang anumang banta sa seguridad ngayong holiday season. Our schools and universities serve as a second home, not just for students but also for the community at large. We must do all we can to ensure that places of learning continue to be safe spaces for all - where people learn, express, worship and love freely.

Make no mistake - this attack is meant to sow division and distrust among Filipinos. Our unity, our solidarity, and our love for each other will defeat this act of terror. Tiwala ako na sa huli, mananaig ang kapayapaan at kaunlaran na hinahangad nating lahat bilang iisang bansa.