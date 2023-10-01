MANIFESTATION OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA ON THE MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY (MSU)-MARAWI BOMBING

As the Co-Chairperson of the Senate contingent to the Philippine Congress- Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF), I deeply grieve over the loss of lives and injuries in this morning's blast incident inside the gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi City that killed 4 and injured more than 60. I strongly condemn such barbaric acts on innocent civilians. There is no place in any civilized society for this inhumane act.

Local security forces are working with the MSU Main campus. President Bongbong Marcos has directed the PNP, and AFP to closely collaborate with local law enforcement agencies in the conduct of a swift and thorough investigation of the incident.

We remember the UN Declaration on the Right of Peoples to Peace, which "solemnly proclaims that the peoples of our planet have a sacred right to peace."

The PCBPF has been working on establishing intergovernmental relations through legislation and collaboration in pursuit of peace in the Bangsamoro Region through discussions on decommissioning and the establishment of Shari'ah District Courts.

The United Imams of the Philippines have condemned the incident, which is against all human and Islamic norms. They reminded that in Islam, the only wars that are permitted are between armies, and they should engage on battlefields and engage nobly.

We urge all to exercise sobriety and obtain factual information.

We support the Bangsamoro Government in its action to provide immediate response and assistance to the victims.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.