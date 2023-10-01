Press Release

December 5, 2023 IMEE: END THE ABUSE OF INFORMAL WORKERS Senator Imee Marcos announced the Senate was close to ratifying an international labor treaty that would give informal workers the same degree of protection as regular employees against physical, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the committee was ready to recommend International Labor Organization Convention 190 to the Senate plenary after the treaty received "unanimous concurrence" from key government agencies and non-governmental organizations during the committee's hearing last week. "Informal workers comprise 42 percent of the country's labor force, many of them farmhands, house helps, and gig workers in the creative industries," she pointed out. The senator added that the number could be higher if an accurate national inventory of informal workers was created. Also known as the Violence and Harassment Convention of 2019, the ILO treaty "no longer refers to a territorial workplace but, more importantly, the entire world of work," Marcos explained. The treaty expanded the protection of workers beyond the traditional workplace and now includes places where workers take a meal or rest break, sanitary and changing facilities, employer-provided accommodation, venues of work-related trips and social activities, as well as virtual spaces where work-related communications take place. Besides informal workers, the treaty also protects trainees, interns, apprentices, volunteers, job applicants, and workers whose employment has been terminated. Toward full compliance with the treaty, Marcos instructed the formation of two technical working groups to identify what domestic laws should be amended and to organize a reliable inventory of informal workers finally. "Thirty-six countries have already ratified the treaty but the Philippines could be the first Asian country to do so," Marcos said. IMEE: WAKASAN ANG PAGMAMALUPIT SA MGA INFORMAL WORKERS Tinaya ni Senadora Imee Marcos na malapit nang maisapinal ng Senado ang isang international labor treaty na magbibigay ng parehong antas ng proteksyon sa mga informal workers at mga regular na empleyado laban sa pisikal, sekswal, psychological, at ekonomiyang pang-aabuso. Sinabi ni Marcos, na siyang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, na handa niyang irekomenda ang International Labor Organization Convention 190 sa plenaryo ng Senado matapos na makakuha ng "buong pagsang-ayon" mula sa mga pangunahing ahensiya ng gobyerno at mga non-governmental organizations sa pagdinig ng komite noong nakaraang linggo. "Ang mga di-pormal na mga manggagawa ay bumubuo ng 42 porsyento ng lakas-paggawa ng bansa, karamihan sa kanila ay mga magsasaka, kasambahay, at mga gig workers sa mga industriya ng sining," ayon sa senador. Idinagdag ng senadora na maaaring mas mataas pa ang bilang kung makakagawa ng isang tumpak na pambansang imbentaryo sa mga informal workers. Kilala rin bilang Violence and Harassment Convention of 2019.... ang ILO treaty na ito ay hindi tumutukoy sa teritoryal na lugar sa trabaho, kundi higit sa lahat sa kabuuang mga trabaho sa buong mundo, paliwanag pa ni Marcos. Ang pinalawak na kahulugan ng lugar ng trabaho ay nagpapalawak ng saklaw ng kasunduan, hindi lamang sa opisina kundi pati na rin ang mga lugar kung saan sila kumakain o nagpapahinga ang mga manggagawa, mga pasilidad para sa kalinisan at lugar kung saan nagpapalit ng damit, mga iniaalok na tirahan ng mga employer, mga lugar ng mga biyahe at social activities kaugnay ng trabaho, pati na rin ang mga virtual na spaces kung saan nagaganap ang mga komunikasyon o ugnayan tungkol sa trabaho. Bukod sa mga informal workers, pinoprotektahan din ng kasunduan ang mga trainee, intern, apprentice, volunteer, aplikante ng trabaho, at mga manggagawang natanggal na sa kanilang trabaho. Para sa ganap na pagsunod sa kasunduan, pinabubuo ni Marcos ang dalawang technical working group para matukoy kung aling mga pambansang batas ang dapat baguhin at upang mag-organisa ng isang mapagkakatiwalaang imbentaryo ng informal workers. "Tatlumpu't anim na bansa na ang nagratipika sa kasunduan at ang Pilipinas ay maaaring maging unang bansang Asyano na gagawa nito," ayon pa kay Marcos.