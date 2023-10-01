Tolentino meets with PH envoy to China amid 135 Chinese vessels in WPS

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino met on Tuesday with Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime A. FlorCruz and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo to talk about the swarming of 135 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.

Tolentino shared with Senate reporters that they talked about the possible aggressions that might arise from the upcoming Christmas convoy of Atin Ito coalition especially with the presence the Chinese boats.

"Tinanong ko kung ano yung naririnig niya na plano ng Beijing tungkol doon sa Christmas convoy," Sen. Tol said.

The Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones Chairman further lamented that the convoy might experience worse than harassment from China.

"Baka hindi lang, 'yun ang kinakabahan ako. Baka may gawin na silang iba kasi nagawa na nila lahat yung laser beam, cannoning. Ito maliliit na sibilyan na ito e. Huwag naman dapat nilang gawin yun," Tolentino remarked.

The meeting was cut short by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that prompted the officials and employees to evacuate Senate premises.