Robin Resolution Pushes Sustained Ceasefire, Humanitarian Access in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Adherence to International Humanitarian Law, a sustained ceasefire, and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups.

These were the calls made by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla in Senate Resolution 880, which expresses the sense of the Senate on the months-old conflict.

"Resolved, as it is hereby resolved, by the Senate of the Philippines, to call for adherence to International Humanitarian Law, a sustained ceasefire, and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Armed Palestinian Groups," Padilla said in his resolution.

In his resolution, Padilla lamented that the conflict has already caused at least 17,000 fatalities, including 6,700 children; and has injured around 50,000 people.

He also cited Erika Guevara-Rosas of Amnesty International, who said a "ceasefire is the best way to ensure all civilians are protected across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, and to alleviate mass humanitarian suffering in Gaza."

Likewise, Padilla said the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2712 last Nov. 15, calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors through the Gaza Strip to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services."

Even the heads of various United Nations bodies have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli airstrikes, he added.

Resolution ni Robin, Nanawagan ng Matagalang Tigil Putukan at 'Humanitarian Access' sa Gaza sa Gitna ng Giyerang Israel-Hamas

Pagsunod sa International Humanitarian Law, pangmatagalang tigil putukan, at walang hadlang na "humanitarian access" sa Gaza sa gitna ng giyera sa pagitan ng Israel at Hamas at armadong grupong Palestino.

Ito ang mga panawagan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa kanyang Senate Resolution 880, na nagpapahayag ng "sense of the Senate" tungkol sa madugong giyera.

"Resolved, as it is hereby resolved, by the Senate of the Philippines, to call for adherence to International Humanitarian Law, a sustained ceasefire, and unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas and other Armed Palestinian Groups," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon.

Sa resolusyon, ikinalungkot ni Padilla na higit 17,000 na ang namatay, kasama ang 6,700 bata; at di bababa sa 50,000 ang nasugatan dahil sa giyera.

Ipinunto niya ang sinabi ni Erika Guevara-Rosas ng Amnesty International, na ang tigil putukan ay mainam na paraan para tiyakin na ang mga sibilyan ay protektado sa Israel at mga occupied Palestinian territories; at para maibsan ang "mass humanitarian suffering" sa Gaza.

Dagdag ni Padilla, in-adopt ng United Nations Security Council ang Resolution 2712 noong Nobyembre 15, na nananawagan ng "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors through the Gaza Strip to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services."

Pati ang pinuno ng mga ahensya ng United Nations ay nanawagan ng humanitarian ceasefire sa Gaza sa gitna ng airstrike ng Israel, dagdag ng mambabatas.