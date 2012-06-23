Press Release

December 8, 2023 Bong Go aligns efforts in improving public service delivery with BMs during Region 8 Provincial Board Members League Assembly Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored his dedication to improving public service delivery and the promotion of significant health projects during the Eastern Visayas Region -- Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines (PBMLP) Regional Assembly in Pasay City on Tuesday, December 5. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, gaya ng sinasabi ko sa inyo, ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong ibinigay na pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po," Go said while expressing his deep gratitude for the support he has received. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa inyo. Iyan lang po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho," he added. Emphasizing the role of a public servant, Go pointed out that both he and the board members, as local lawmakers, share a common duty despite the differences in scope and positions, and their responsibilities extend beyond mere legislation. "Ang trabaho natin, halos pareho tayo, mambabatas tayo. Pero hindi po natin lilimitahan ang ating trabaho bilang isang legislator lang," said Go. He underlined his commitment to not turning away those in need and making sure that all tasks are completed to ensure public service delivery is unhampered, "Hindi ako uuwi ng opisina 'pag hindi matapos yung trabaho." The senator then made a heartfelt appeal, "Huwag n'yo pong pabayaan ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap, 'yung walang matakbuhan, 'yung mga helpless at hopeless nating kababayan na umaasa po sa ating nandito po sa gobyerno." With this, Go committed to providing aid and support to the areas represented by the audience, ensuring that he would do his best to address their needs and concerns. Reflecting on his past efforts, especially during natural disasters, Go recounted his and former president Rodrigo Duterte's prompt response in times of crisis. He mentioned their immediate presence in the aftermath of Typhoon Yolanda, one of the most devastating natural disasters in Philippine history. Go recounted, "Panahon ng Typhoon Yolanda, isa kami sa unang dumating doon (ni dating pangulong Duterte). Kapag may bagyo o sakuna sa inyo parati po ako (pumupunta) talaga ako basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon." He also recalled instances where he risked his life just to visit areas in crisis, hoping to extend aid to those in need as much as he can. Just last year, he was scheduled to fly to Northern Samar but had aircraft difficulties which led to his visit's cancellation. Thankfully, all passengers were safe. "Kung mamatay man ako gusto ko nagtatrabaho, hindi yung nakaupo lang na walang ginagawa, nagpapalamig. Gusto ko yung "Oh bakit namatay si Bong Go?" "Eh pumunta doon sa ano, tumulong sa mga mahihirap." "Malaking karangalan po yon at bihira po yong pagkakataong ibibigay sa 'yo. So buhay kami ngayon, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he shared. Meanwhile, Go highlighted his healthcare priorities, starting with the Malasakit Center: "Una, yung Malasakit Center... Mayroon na ho tayong 159 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas," demonstrating the program's reach to providing accessible healthcare. These one-stop shops that house agencies with medical assistance programs aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos. Go also supported the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, considering how they can significantly help reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots. He said that Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Finally, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure. "Ako po ang inyong Senador, Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon," he said.