Press Release

December 9, 2023 Bong Go proposes salary increase for public sector workers as he files files SSL 6 Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed on December 5, Senate Bill No. 2504, aimed at increasing the salaries of civilian personnel in the Philippine government. This is in response to current economic conditions and in recognition of the crucial role government civilian employees play in ensuring unhampered public service delivery. The proposed measure, also known as the "Salary Standardization Law VI," seeks to build upon the provisions of the previously enacted Republic Act No. 11466 or the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 which Go served as one of its authors and co-sponsors in the Senate in 2019. "Mahalaga na patuloy nating binibigyang pansin at itinataas ang sahod ng ating mga ordinaryong lingkod-bayan. Sila ang pundasyon ng ating gobyerno, walang pagod na naglilingkod para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," said Go. "Unahin natin ang interes at kapakanan ng mga ordinaryong empleyado sa pampublikong sektor dahil sila ang araw-araw na kumakayod para masigurong makarating sa tao ang serbisyo ng ating gobyerno," he added. The proposed SSL 6 underscores the need to review and augment the salaries of government employees in light of the increasing cost of living and inflation rate. As of October 2023, the inflation rate stands at 6.4%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. This rate exceeds the government's targeted ceiling of 2% to 4%. Go's bill proposes a modified salary schedule for civilian personnel, with increases planned in four tranches. If enacted and approved, this schedule includes all civilian government personnel across the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches, Constitutional Commissions, government-owned or -controlled corporations not covered by RA 10149, and local government units. In the explanatory note of the bill, Go emphasized the importance of this legislative move, saying, "Having a competitive compensation in government service not only improves the lives of government employees, but it also attracts employees with sufficient expertise and skill. It dignifies work in the government." "Improving compensation in government will also provide viable and more attractive job opportunities to Filipinos aside from what are available in the private sector. Moreover, properly compensating the government workforce is also a way to discourage corruption and promote a dignified source of living," he explained further. If enacted, the bill would mark another significant step in the efforts to improve the welfare of government workers in the country. The proposed salary adjustments are aimed at helping government workers cope with the rising cost of living while attracting competent professionals to the public sector. "Tungkulin natin na siguraduhing ang ating mga kawani sa gobyerno ay nabibigyan ng sapat na suporta at kompensasyon na nararapat para sa kanilang dedikasyon at serbisyo sa bayan," he said. "Ang panukalang ito ay magiging simbolo ng ating dedikasyon sa pagpapabuti ng kalagayan ng ating mga manggagawa sa gobyerno, na mahalaga para sa pagpapanatili ng isang mahusay at epektibong serbisyo publiko sa Pilipinas," concluded Go.