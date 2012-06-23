Press Release

December 9, 2023 Statement of Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on the water cannon against BFAR research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc "We strongly condemn China's use of water cannons against civilian research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, undermining peace and stability in the region. As a flotilla of civilian Filipino vessels prepares to deliver Christmas gifts within the Philippine EEZ, we hope the international community will remain united against harassment and that the festive spirit of generosity and goodwill will not be overshadowed by the forces of intimidation. The Chinese Coast Guard should not spoil our Christmas with unwarranted aggression". -