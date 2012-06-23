Press Release

December 10, 2023 Gatchalian flags recurring issues delaying ODA projects Senator Win Gatchalian flagged recurring issues that persistently delay much-needed overseas development assistance (ODA) projects aimed at supporting economic development. "Timely execution of ODA projects not only addresses pressing developmental needs but is also a commitment to responsible governance," Gatchalian stated. "Sinisiguro nito na maayos na ginagamit ang perang pinaghirapan ng mga taxpayer, na nagreresulta sa konkreto at pangmatagalang pagpapabuti sa imprastraktura, kalusugan, at kabuuang kalagayan sa buhay," he added. During the recently held Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (COCODA) meeting, co- chaired by Gatchalian and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Arroyo, the senator noted that most recommendations to address delays in ODA project implementation involve close coordination among implementing agencies. "Looking at some of the recommendations by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), these issues on delays are within the control of the executive department and should be part of the day-to-day activities of the implementing agencies," he lamented, citing the prolonged processing of government permits as an example that hounds some ODA projects. Gatchalian also took note that the recurring issue of right-of-way (ROW) is another reason for delays in completing certain ODA projects. "It is disappointing that normal responsibilities cannot even be fulfilled. Expected na alam nyo na 'yung batas at alam nyo yung proseso. This should not be the case anymore. This is expected of any implementing agency, how come these problems are recurring?" asked Gatchalian, addressing implementing agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr). According to NEDA, as of December 2022, 48 active ODA-funded projects with reported delays were identified as either behind schedule, with incomplete output, or simply terminated. Gatchalian nababahala sa paulit-ulit na isyu ng pagkakaantala ng ODA-funded projects Kinabahala ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paulit-ulit na isyu ng pagkakaantala ng mga overseas development assistance (ODA) projects na sumusuporta sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya. "Ang napapanahong pagsasagawa ng mga proyekto ng ODA ay hindi lamang tumutugon sa mga mahigpit na pangangailangan sa pag-unlad ngunit, ito rin ay nagpapahiwatig ng isang responsableng pamamahala," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Sinisiguro nito na maayos na ginagamit ang perang pinaghirapan ng mga taxpayer, na nagreresulta sa konkreto at pangmatagalang pagpapabuti sa imprastraktura, kalusugan, at kabuuang kalagayan sa buhay," dagdag niya. Sa pinakahuling Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (COCODA) meeting, na pinamumunuan nina Gatchalian at Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Arroyo, sinabi ng senador na karamihan sa mga rekomendasyon para matugunan ang mga pagkaantala sa pagpapatupad ng ODA projects ay ayusin ang palpak na koordinasyon sa pagitan ng mga ahensyang nagpapatupad. "Kung titignan ang ilan sa mga rekomendasyon ng National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), ang mga isyu ng "delay" o "timing" sa pagsasagawa ng ODA projects ay nasa kontrol na ng executive department at dapat maging bahagi na ang mga ito ng pang-araw-araw na operasyon ng mga ahensyang nagpapatupad," pagpuna niya, sabay banggit ang matagal na pagproseso ng mga permit ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno bilang isang halimbawang nagpapa-antala sa ilang ODA-funded projects. Sinabi rin ni Gatchalian na ang paulit-ulit na isyu ng right-of-way (ROW) ay isa pang dahilan ng delayed na ODA-funded projects. "Nakakadismaya na ang mga simpleng responsibilidad ay hindi man lang magampanan. Expected na alam nyo na 'yung batas at alam nyo yung proseso. Ito ay inaasahan sa anumang ahensyang nagpapatupad. Paano nauulit ang mga problemang ito?" tanong ni Gatchalian sa ilang implementing agencies gaya ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at Department of Transportation (DOTr). Ayon sa NEDA, noong Disyembre 2022 ay may naitalang 48 na tinatawag na active ODA-funded projects na na-delay, kung saan ang iba ay hindi na itinuloy.