Press Release

December 10, 2023 Villar family keeps their gift-giving tradition alive; treats Baseco kids In line with the annual tradition of the Villar family to make children happy this Christmas Season, about 50 Baseco children were treated to a day filled with love and joy. For the first time, the Villar Christmas Party was held at the Villar Children's Farm in Bacoor City, Cavite and it was attended by the Baseco children. The Villar family- former Senate President Manny Villar, Senators Cynthia and Mark Villar, and Vistaland Holdings President and CEO Paolo Villar hosted the Christmas Party which was held at Crosswinds in Tagaytay City for the past 13 years. The Villar family led the gift-giving to 50 Baseco children who were fetched from their places in Tondo, Manila, and brought to the Villar Children's Farm in Bacoor City. Sen. Cynthia said the Christmas Party for the kids is being held annually to keep alive the Villar tradition of gift-giving and sharing their blessings. "Christmas has always been a special time especially for the children. This event is just one of our family's way of giving back to the Filipino people," Villar said. "We hope through this celebration, we are able to spread joy to the kids and their families this holiday season," she added. She also hopes the Baseco children can create wonderful and loving memories which can give them smiles on their faces during the tine spent with the Villar family. Former Sen. Manny said this occasion is one of the symbols of their family's love and care for our children who came from less fortunate families. "We want to make them happy in our simple way during this holiday season. We also like them to have fun with us and their new found friends at Villar Children's Farm." The Villars joined the Baseco children in watching magician show and playing parlor games. The Baseco children and their companions enjoyed the foods and the games prepared by the Villar Family. The Baseco children also experienced the zipline and horse back riding as they tour around the enticing Villar Children's Farm. Villar family, patuloy ang gift-giving tradition; nag-treat sa Baseco kids Alinsunod sa taunang tradisyon ng Villar family na mapasaya ang mga bata sa panahon ng Kapaskuhan, hinandugan nila ng isang araw na puno ng pagmamahal at aliw ang mga bata mula sa Baseco. Sa unang pagkakataon, idinaos sa Villar Children's Farm sa Bacoor City, Cavite ang Villar Christmas Party at ito ay dinaluhsn ng Baseco children. Itinataguyod ng Villar family- dating Senate President Manny Villar, Senators Cynthia at Mark Villar at Vistaland Holdings President at CEO Paolo Villar ang Christmas party na dating glnaganap sa Crosswinds sa Tagaytay City sa nakalipas na 13 taon . Nabiyayaan sa Villar-family led gift-giving ang 50 Baseco children na sinundo sa kanilang mga lugar sa Tondo, Manila, at dinala sa Villar Children's Farm sa Bacoor City. Sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia na ginaganap ang taunang Christmas Party para sa mga bata upang mapanatiling buhay ang Villar tradition of gift-giving at maibahagi ang kanilang blessings. "Christmas has always been a special time especially for the children. This event is just one of our family's way of giving back to the Filipino people," ani Villar . "We hope through this celebration, we are able to spread joy to the kids and their families this holiday season," dagdag pa niya. Umaasa rin siya na nagkaroon ang Baseco children ng masaya at pino ng pagmamahal na alaala na nagbigay ng ngiti sa kanilang mga labi nang makasama ang Villar family. Inihayag naman ni dating Sen. Manny na ang okasyong ito ay isang simbolo ng pagmamahal at pag-aalaga ng kanilang pamilya sa mga batang nagmula sa mahihirap na pamilya. "We want to make them happy in our simple way during this holiday season. We also like them to have fun with us and their new found friends at Villar Children's Farm." Sinamahan din ng mga Villar ang Baseco children sa panonood ng magician show at paglalaro ng ilang games. Nag-enjoy ang Baseco children at kanilang mga kasama sa pagkain at parlor games na handog ng Villar Family. Naranasan din ng mga batang Baseco ang mag zipline at horse back riding sa kanilang pag-ikot sa loob ng kaaya-ayang Villar Children"s Farm.