STATEMENT OF SP ZUBIRI ON THE LATEST ATTACK OF CHINA ON PHL VESSELS

I strongly condemn the latest attack of Chinese ships on Philippine goverment vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine vessels that were attacked by water canons are from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and they were providing supplies to Filipino fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

This time, China not only caused us great damage to property but they also put Filipino lives at risk.

This was a humanitarian mission, and still China chose to attack them.

THEY HAVE NO HEART

They have gone from unlawfully blocking us from navigating our own waters to now deliberately damaging our vessels and endangering the lives of our people.

I urge President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to send the current Chinese Ambassador home. He has done nothing to address the continued attacks of his government on our troops and on our people.

Again, I salute the brave men and women of the BFAR, our Coast Guard and our Navy for standing up to the bullying of China. May you be steadfast in upholding the integrity of our territory and our exclusive economic zone.