December 12, 2023 Tulfo & Singaporean Ambassador discuss plight of OFWs in Singapore Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See has paid a courtesy call on Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo at the Senate yesterday, December 11. During said visit, they we able to discuss the plight of OFWs in Singapore, with See praising Filipino workers' diligence. She also thanked Tulfo for the great contribution of Filipino migrant workers to their country's economy. Notably, Tulfo was happy upon learning that there is a Labor Management Framework implemented in Singapore where one of their labor officers regularly visits the migrant workers to check on their condition and ensure that they are not abused by their employers. Tulfo was also elated when See said that they have a law in Singapore wherein anyone who mistreats or violates the human rights of OFWs and other migrant workers there will receive a punishment that is one and 1/2 times more than regular crime. Aside from this, See also mentioned that it is required under their law for employers to undergo in seminars and training before hiring migrant workers. This is something that Tulfo has been pushing for a long time and he is hopeful that it can also be implemented in other places like the Middle East where there are many Pinoy workers. Sen. emphasized Tulfo that Singapore can be considered a model country for other countries to emulate. He added, if such laws and policies are implemented in Singapore, it is not impossible to implement them in other places where there are OFWs such as countries in the Middle East. Tulfo, Singaporean Ambassador nagusap tungkol sa kalagayan ng OFWs sa Singapore Nag-courtesy call si Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See kay Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Senado kahapon, Disyembre 11. Sa pagbisita ni Ambassador See, pinuri niya ang kasipagan ng OFWs sa Singapore at pinasalamatan si Sen. Tulfo dahil sa malaking ambag nila sa ekonomiya ng kanilang bansa na ikinatuwa naman ni Sen. Idol. Ikinatuwa rin ni Sen. Idol nang malaman na mayroong ipinapatupad na Labor Management Framework sa Singapore kung saan regular na binibisita isa isa ng labor officer nila doon ang migrant workers upang kumustahin at siguruhin na hindi minamaltrato ng kanilang mga amo. Mas lalong nasiyahan si Sen. Tulfo nang sabihin ni Ambassador See na mayroon silang batas sa Singapore kung saan isa't kalahati na higit kaysa sa regular na parusa ang ipinapataw sa sinumang nagmaltrato o lumabag sa karapatang pantao ng mga OFW at iba pang migrant worker doon. Maliban dito, binanggit rin ni Ambassador See na required sa kanilang batas na isabak ang employer sa seminar at training bago mag-hire ng migrant workers. Ito ang isang bagay na matagal nang itinutulak ni Sen. Tulfo na mangyari sa ibang lugar na tumatanggap ng OFWs tulad ng Middle East kung saan mataas ang record ng pang-aabuso sa manggagawang Pinoy. Binigyang diin ni Sen. Tulfo na ang Singapore ay maituturing na model country na dapat pamarisan ng ibang bansa. Dagdag pa niya, kung naipapatupad ang mga ganitong batas at polisiya sa Singapore ay hindi ito imposibleng ipatupad din sa ibang lugar kung saan may mga OFW tulad ng mga bansa sa Middle East.