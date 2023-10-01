Press Release

December 14, 2023 SEN NANCY: MORE PHL HERITAGE, CULTURAL TREASURES CAN BE IN UNESCO LIST

...govt funding, support needed to protect sites, churches, crafts, etc Sen. Nancy Binay today said the inclusion of Philippine fabric and geopark in the United Nation's cultural list this year provides a sound direction for the protection of the country's heritage and cultural treasures. The designation of Bohol Island as a geosite, and the recently inscribed handwoven piña or pineapple textile of Aklan province into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), are compelling reasons for government to set into motion the protection and preservation of relevant and potential cultural treasures, heritage and geo sites, oral traditions, arts, and traditional crafts in the country. "Being in UNESCO's cultural and heritage list is a big step for our people and our country. We hope that government can find ways to provide funding and support in order to protect the country's tangible and intangible cultural assets," Binay pointed out. UNESCO has recently inscribed the handwoven piña or pineapple textile of Aklan province into its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. "Congratulations to our Aklan piña producers and artisans. Despite being an age-old craft, who would have thought that Aklan's piña handloom weaving can produce world-class pieces. Its inclusion in the intangible cultural heritage list is a needed boost for our weavers, and I hope this will only be a first step towards the further flourishing of the craft," Binay said. She added that the Philippines has so many things to offer culturally which have potential for global recognition and ecological significance. "Naniniwala ako na kaya pa natin ipasok sa UNESCO list ang iba pang mga kulturang-yaman natin. We have heritage sites, churches, geosites, intangible heritage, kasama na ang weaving cultures at indigenous fabrics natin. But for this to happen, kailangan ng suporta mula sa pamahalaan," she added. Given the potential of our local tropical fabrics, Binay said she believes more Philippine textiles deserve to be included in the list of intangible cultural heritage, as she urged the government to extend the financial, technical, training, and marketing support. Binay is a staunch supporter of Philippine fabrics, and has been advocating for funding for government agencies tasked with protecting and promoting them. She added one of the issues the government has to address is enticing the youth to continue practicing their community's traditions. "Umaasa ako na maging template at guide natin ang mga pamantayan ng UNESCO para makita natin how protecting and conserving cultural treasures can translate such global recognition into meaningful gains for our people. We have 7,641 islands, each with a unique, intrinsic and strong differentiating factor. This UNESCO recognition emphasizes the Philippines' comparative advantage. Sana, we can capitalize on these advantages, at mas palawakin pa natin ang ating cultural and ecological awareness and consciousness as a people," Binay said.