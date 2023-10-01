Press Release

December 14, 2023 Cayetano: Elevate PNP stature by integrating police role in DepEd curriculum How can the Philippine National Police (PNP) elevate its stature in the eyes of the public? Include the role of the police in the curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd). Cayetano made this suggestion on December 12, 2023 in his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2449 sponsored by Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa which proposes amendments to the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. "What can we do in this law to help the members of the PNP na iakyat ang kanilang stature? What I would propose is to look at the curriculum and to look in the DepEd [as to] how we can teach our children about the police," the independent senator said. Cayetano said public perception of the PNP has gotten so low that even television programs tend to portray the police organization negatively. He recalled the time in 2018 when then-PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde expressed concern about the adverse portrayal of police officers in the media, specifically in the widely-watched ABS-CBN program "Ang Probinsyano." "We were already in the Senate noong nagreklamo si Chief Albayalde doon sa Ang Probinsyano [dahil] mayroon parang masamang depiction sa [mga pulis]," he said. Cayetano said teaching children early on about the role of the police in society will go a long way in changing public perception, even though it will take years to achieve. He cited the steps taken by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew who saw that Chinese Singaporeans tended to view police officers of different races with disdain. "Ang ginawa ni Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, he gave the assignment to (the Ministry of Education). Sabi niya, 'I'm giving you 10 years na magbago ang paningin ng tao lalo na ng next generation sa pulis at saka sa militar,'" he said, adding the goal was achieved within that time frame. The independent senator, however, clarified that he is not advocating a manipulated or falsely elevated perception of the police through education, saying public perception should be matched by a "revival of the heart" of the police officers and the organization itself. "Let me just make that statement proposal that when we talk about stature, we're not talking about artificial stature. Kapag y'ung revival of the heart ng pulis [at] y'ung kanyang stature ay medyo napaganda natin, then mapapaganda rin natin [ang tingin sa kanila ng publiko]," he said. Cayetano: Turuan ang mga bata sa tamang papel ng kapulisan sa lipunan Paano mapapataas ang pagtingin ng lipunan sa Philippine National Police (PNP)? Ituro ang papel at tungkulin ng kapulisan sa mga bata sa ilalim ng curriculum ng Department of Education (DepEd). Ito ang naging mungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa kanyang interpellation sa Senate Bill No. 2449 na ang sponsor ay si Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa kung saan tinalakay ang proposed amendments sa PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998. "What can we do in this law to help the members of the PNP na iakyat ang kanilang stature? What I would propose is to look at the curriculum and to look in the DepEd [as to] how we can teach our children about the police," wika ng independenteng senador. Sinabi ni Cayetano na sa baba ng tingin ng publiko sa PNP, maging ang mga programa sa telebisyon ay madalas negatibo ang paglalarawan ang organisasyon. Inalala niya nang magreklamo si dating PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde noong 2018 sa masamang paglalarawan sa mga pulis sa media, partikular sa programa ng ABS-CBN na "Ang Probinsyano." "We were already in the Senate noong nagreklamo si Chief Albayalde doon sa Ang Probinsyano [dahil] mayroon parang masamang depiction sa [mga pulis]," wika niya. Ayon Cayetano, ang pagtuturo nang maaga sa mga kabataan ng papel ng kapulisan sa lipunan ay maaaring makapagpabago sa tingin ng publiko sa kanila, bagamat matagal-tagal itong magkakabisa. Ginamit niyang halimbawa ang ginawa ni Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew nang mapansin nito ang mbabang pagtingin ng Chinese Singaporeans sa mga pulis na iba ang lahi. "Ang ginawa ni Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, he gave the assignment to (the Ministry of Education). Sabi niya, 'I'm giving you 10 years na magbago ang paningin ng tao lalo na ng next generation sa pulis at saka sa militar,'" wika niya. Dagdag ni Cayetano, nakamit ang layuning ito sa loob ng sampung taon. Nilinaw naman niya na ang layunin ng kanyang panukala sa PNP ay hindi manipulahin ang publiko sa kanilang pagtingin sa pulis gamit ang edukasyon. Aniya, dapat itong tumugma sa "revival of the heart" ng mga pulis at ng buong organisasyon. "Let me just make that statement proposal that when we talk about stature, we're not talking about artificial stature. Kapag y'ung revival of the heart ng pulis [at] y'ung kanyang stature ay medyo napaganda natin, then mapapaganda rin natin [ang tingin sa kanila ng publiko]," wika niya.