Press Release

December 14, 2023 Robin Resolution Proposes Changes to Constitutional Terms of Elected Officials Citing the need to ensure a balance between leadership stability and democratic continuity, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a resolution proposing changes to the constitutional terms of elected officials including the President, Vice President, and lawmakers. In filing Resolution of Both Houses of Congress No. 5, Padilla proposed amendments to Sec. 4 and 7 of Art. VI (Legislative Department); Sec. 4 of Art. VII (Executive Department); and Sec. 8 of Art. X (Local Government). "It is imperative to strike a balance between the need for policy continuity, which requires adequate time for lawmakers to fulfill their legislative agenda, and the need to prevent the accumulation of power, which may lead to political entrenchment," he said. He added it is important to provide for an allowable extension of service, thus providing elected officials "with a more substantial opportunity to effect long-term, meaningful changes in their respective offices." Also, he cited the need to synchronize the electoral cycles of the different branches of government "to improve administrative efficiency, and enable a more coordinated implementation of government policies." Padilla noted that in 2022, the Philippines ranked 52nd of 167 countries in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index - with political culture, functioning of government and political participation being the most concerning issues. He also cited historical data from the Asian Development Bank showing that in the past decade, political instability and frequent turnover of elected officials have been identified as major impediments to long-term planning and policy continuity. In RBH 5, Padilla proposed the following amendments: * Sec. 2 of Art. VI: The Senate shall have 54 members. Of these, 24 are elected at large and 30 elected by qualified voters from each legislative region. * Sec. 4 of Art. VI: Senators elected at large shall have terms of eight years, but shall not serve for more than two consecutive terms; senators elected by region shall have terms of four years, but shall not serve for more than three consecutive terms. * Sec. 7 of Art VI: Members of the House of Representatives shall be elected for a term of four years, and shall not serve more than three consecutive terms. * Sec. 4 of Art. VII: The President and Vice President shall be elected as joint candidates by direct vote of the people for a term of four years. They shall not be elected for more than two terms. A President who served for two terms shall not be qualified to run for any elective position. Any person who has succeeded the President or Vice President shall only be qualified for one election to the same office at any time. * Sec. 8 of Art. X: The term of office of elective local officials except barangay officials shall be four years. They shall serve no more than three consecutive terms. "The change in the term of office of the President and Vice President will ensure a balance between leadership stability and democratic continuity... A joint candidacy for the President and Vice President provides for an electoral landscape that will shift its emphasis from individual personalities to the unified policy agenda and will foster a more strategic and effective governance," Padilla explained. He added the change in the term of office of the President and Vice President will ensure a balance between leadership stability and democratic continuity. RBH 5 also provides for transitory provisions, including: * Incumbent and past Presidents are not qualified to run as president * Incumbent senators on their last terms of office are not qualified for reelection in the next immediate election; incumbent members of the House on their third consecutive term of office prior to ratification shall not be eligible for reelection in the next immediate election. * All local elective officials except barangay elective officials on their third term of office shall not be qualified to be elected for the same position in the immediate elections. * The first elections of all officials under these amendments shall be synchronized which shall be held on the second Monday of May 2028 Resolusyon ni Robin, Isinulong ang Pagbago sa Constitutional Terms ng Halal na Opisyal Kailangang ibalanse ang "leadership stability" at "democratic continuity." Ito ang dahilan ng resolusyon na ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na nagmumungkahi ng pagbabago sa constitutional terms ng halal na opisyal kasama ang Pangulo, Pangalawang Pangulo, at mambabatas. Sa Resolution of Both Houses of Congress No. 5, isinulong ni Padilla ang pag-amyenda sa Sec. 4 at 7 ng Art. VI (Legislative Department); Sec. 4 ng Art. VII (Executive Department); at Sec. 8 ng Art. X (Local Government). "It is imperative to strike a balance between the need for policy continuity, which requires adequate time for lawmakers to fulfill their legislative agenda, and the need to prevent the accumulation of power, which may lead to political entrenchment," aniya. Dagdag niya, mahalaga ang "allowable extension of service" para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga halal na opisyal na magpatupad ng "long-term, meaningful changes in their respective offices." Ipinunto rin niya na kailangang i-synchronize ang electoral cycles ng iba't ibang sangay ng pamahalaan para mapabuti ang administrative efficiency, at "coordinated implementation of government policies." Ani Padilla, noong 2022, ika-52 ang Pilipinas sa 167 bansa sa Democracy Index ng Economist Intelligence Unit. Kultura ng pulitika, ang pag-function ng pamahalaan, at political participation ang pinakamahalagang isyu. Naglabas din siya ng datos mula sa Asian Development Bank na nitong nakaraang dekada, political instability at "frequent turnover of elected officials" ang sumasagabal sa "long-term planning and policy continuity." Sa RBH 5, iminungkahi ni Padilla ang sumusunod na pag-amyenda: * Sec. 2, Art. VI: Ang Senado ay magkakaroon ng 54 miyembro - 24 na elected at large at 30 na halal ng qualified voters mula sa kada legislative region. * Sec. 4, Art. VI: Ang 24 senador na elected at large ay may termino na walong taon, pero hindi pwedeng magkaroon ng higit dalawang sunod na termino; ang 30 senador na elected by region ay may termino na apat na taon, pero hindi pwedeng magkaroon ng higit tatlong sunod na termino. * Sec. 7, Art VI: Ang myembro ng Kamara ay magkakaroon ng apat na taong termino, at hindi pwedeng magkaroon ng tatlong sunod na termino. * Sec. 4, Art. VII: Ang Pangulo at Pangalawang Pangulo ay ihahalal bilang joint candidates at magkakaroon ng apat na taong termino. Hindi sila pwedeng magkaroon ng higit dalawang termino. Ang Pangulo na nagkaroon ng dalawang termino ay hindi maaaring tumakbo pa sa anumang elective position. Ang sumunod sa Pangulo o Pangalawang Pangulo ay qualified sa isang eleksyon sa parehong tanggapan. * Sec. 8, Art. X: Ang termino ng mga halal na lokal na opisyal maliban sa opisyal ng barangay ay apat na taon. Hindi sila maaaring magkaroon ng higit na tatlong sunod na termino. "The change in the term of office of the President and Vice President will ensure a balance between leadership stability and democratic continuity... A joint candidacy for the President and Vice President provides for an electoral landscape that will shift its emphasis from individual personalities to the unified policy agenda and will foster a more strategic and effective governance," ani Padilla. Dagdag niya, titiyakin ng pagpalit sa termino ng Pangulo at Pangalawang Pangulo ang pagbalanse sa leadership stability at democratic continuity. May transitory provisions din ang RBH 5, kasama ang: * Ang kasalukuyan at dating Pangulo ay hindi na pwedeng tumakbo bilang Pangulo. * Ang kasalukuyang senador na nasa huling termino ay hindi maaaring magpahalal sa susunod na halalan; ang kasalukuyang myembro ng Kamara na nasa ikatlong sunod na termino bago i-ratify ang RBH 5 ay hindi maaaring tumakbo sa susunod na halalan. * Ang mga halal na opisyal maliban sa barangay elective officials sa ikatlong termino ay hindi maaaring ihalal sa kanilang pwesto sa susunod na halalan. * Ang unang eleksyon ng lahat na opisyal na sakop ng RBH 5 ay "synchronized" simula ikalawang Lunes ng Mayo 2028.