Press Release

December 14, 2023 Tulfo: Bicam report on Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers bill adopted and ratified by Senate The Senate has adopted and ratified yesterday December 13 the bicameral conference committee report on the Magana Carta of Filipino Seafarers which reconciles the provisions of Senate Bill (SB) No. 2221 and House Bill (HB) No. 7325. Tulfo, principal sponsor and one of the authors of SB No. 2221, said the ratification of the measure is the result of a collaborative process between representatives from both houses who have the same intent of coming up with the best law that will protect and promote the interests of seafarers. "Konting-konti na lang po, and this Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers will have concluded its long and turbulent journey. It is ready to go home to our beloved Filipino Seafarers and be a lighthouse to their voyages," he said. Tulfo likewise thanked his fellow conferees from the Senate and their conferees from the House of Representatives for keeping an open mind in reconciling the different provisions of the bills. Though they had different opinions, Tulfo announced that "matters have been ironed out in the Bicam." It includes the matter of annual leave wherein the Bicam members agreed at a compromise of 3.5 calendar days per month of employment, Tulfo noted. Likewise, the Senate adopted the House version institutionalizing the shipboard training which will be regulated and monitored by the Marina. Tulfo said this "ultimately addresses the repeated concern on the credentials of our seafarers and their compliance with the STCW." While it took them extensive discussions among the Bicam members, Tulfo said they ultimately came up with the provision on the Execution of Judgment and Monetary Awards where the winning party would be ensured restitution of the disputed monetary award, in case of a reversal on appeal. The Senator from Isabela and Davao promised that The Magna Carta for Seafarers is not the final law that they will work on to protect the seafarers. "Throughout the process concerns have also been raised regarding the efficacy of the Seafarer's Protection Act. I have taken note of these and will initiate its review next year," he said. Bicam report sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, niratipikahan na ng Senado Niratipikahan na ng Senado kahapon Disyembre 13 ang bicameral conference committee report sa Senate Bill (SB) No. 2221 at House Bill (HB) No. 7325 o ang Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Sinabi ni Tulfo, ang principal sponsor at isa sa mga may-akda ng SB No. 2221, na ang pag-ratify sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers ay resulta ng pagtutulungan ng mga kinatawan mula sa parehong kapulungan na may parehong layunin na makapagpasa ng na batas na magtataguyod sa interes ng mga marino. "Konting-konti na lang po, and this Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers will have concluded its long and turbulent journey. It is ready to go home to our beloved Filipino Seafarers and be a lighthouse to their voyages," saad niya. Pinasalamat din ni Tulfo ang mga kasamahan niya sa Senado at mga representatives mula sa House. Aniya, kahit na may pagkakaiba sila sa opinyon ay naplantsa ang lahat ng ito sa Bicam. Kabilang na dito ang annual leave kung saan ang mga miyembro ng Bicam ay sumang-ayon sa isang kompromiso na 3.5 na araw sa kalendaryo bawat buwan ng pagtatrabaho, sabi ni Tulfo. Gayundin, pinagtibay ng Senado ang bersyon ng Kamara na nag-institutionalize sa shipboard training na ire-regulate at susubaybayan ng Marina. Bagama't nagkaroon ng malawak na talakayan sa pagitan ng mga miyembro ng Bicam, sinabi ni Tulfo na sa huli ay nakabuo sila ng probisyon sa Execution of Judgment and Monetary Awards kung saan ang mananalong partido ay masisigurong ibabalik ang disputed monetary award, kung sakaling mabaligtad ang apela. Nangako rin si Tulfo na ang Magna Carta for Seafarers ay hindi ang huling batas na kanilang gagawin para maprotektahan ang mga marino. "Throughout the process concerns have also been raised regarding the efficacy of the Seafarer's Protection Act. I have taken note of these and will initiate its review next year," saad niya.