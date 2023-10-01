Press Release

December 14, 2023 Support entrepreneurs- Villar Senator Cynthia Villar has called on the public to support our entrepreneurs and appreciate their products, passion, and innovations. "Your purchase and patronage of their products are investments in the sustainable future of our local businesses, communities, and economy," said Villar during the 23rd World Bazaar Festival organized by Worldbex Services International in Pasay City on December 13. "As you browse and shop at the World Bazaar, be inspired by the knowledge that your purchases help support the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya's important work in our communities," she said. She noted that each transaction contributes to their valuable efforts in environmental advocacy, education, child welfare, disaster response and preparedness, and community building. She also thanked the sellers and exhibitors for showcasing their finest products and contributing to our economy. "We wish you continued success in your entrepreneurial ventures," said the senator. Before ending her message, Villar quoted Washington Irving who said that "Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart." "Let this spirit of warmth and generosity guide us not only here at the World Bazaar Festival but in all our endeavors during this festive season," stressed Villar. Suportahan ang entrepreneurs- Villar Nanawagan si Senator Cynthia Villar sa publiko na suportahan ang ating entrepreneurs at pahalagahan ang kanilang mga produkto at mga inobasyon. "Your purchase and patronage of their products are investments in the sustainable future of our local businesses, communities, and economy," sabi ni Villar sa 23rd World Bazaar Festival na inorganisa ng Worldbex Services International sa Pasay City nitong December 13. "As you browse and shop at the World Bazaar, be inspired by the knowledge that your purchases help support the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya's important work in our communities," ayon pa senador. Iginiit nita na ang bawat transakyon ay nag-aambag sa kanilang pagsisikap sa environmental advocacy, education, child welfare, disaster response at preparedness at community building. Pinasalamatan din niya ang mga seller at exhibitor sa pagpakita sa kanilang magagandang produkto at pagtulong sa ating ekonomiya. "We wish you continued success in your entrepreneurial ventures," sabi pa ng senador. Sa pagtatapos, binanggit ni Villar ang mensahe ni Washington Irving na "Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart." "Let this spirit of warmth and generosity guide us not only here at the World Bazaar Festival but in all our endeavors during this festive season," pahayag pa ni Villar.