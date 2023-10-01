Press Release

December 16, 2023 Western Visayas residents receive livelihood boost through Cayetano-DSWD partnership Hundreds of residents from the provinces of Antique and Guimaras received livelihood aid from the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano on December 11 and 12, 2023. The two-day visit of their offices in Western Visayas reached out to different sectors in partnership with the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which aims to provide capacity-building to improve the beneficiaries' socio-economic status. On December 11, 140 women and farmers from San Remigio, Antique, received livelihood assistance of P15,000 each. Playing a vital role in making the outreach activity a success, San Remigio Mayor Margarito "Mar" Mission Jr. expressed his gratitude to the senators for the support for Antiqueños. "We're so grateful to all your help to my constituents here in San Remigio. The 140 beneficiaries of the livelihood program are experiencing a 360-degree turnaround in their lives because you've given them a chance to start anew," he said. The following day, the offices of the Cayetanos proceeded to Guimaras to extend aid to 400 women and small business owners of the province. With the assistance of Governor Joaquin Carlos "JC" Nava, deserving members of these sectors were provided livelihood assistance. Among the beneficiaries was Roselyn Lucbane from Buenavista, who shared that she had longed to start a business but financial constraints have held her back. Now, with the support she received, it is possible for her to finally pursue her business endeavors. "Salamat po sa binigay niyo sa amin na tulong. Kung hindi po dahil sa inyo, hindi po kami magkakaroon ng pagkakataon na makapag-hanapbuhay. 'Wag po kayong magsawa na tumulong sa mga mahihirap," she said. From the municipality of San Lorenzo, Lylanie Ayos, another beneficiary, thanked God for using Senators Alan and Pia as instruments to positively impact and change their lives. "Malaking tulong po ito sa pang-hanapbuhay, may pagkukunan na po kami ng pang-araw-araw namin. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Diyos dahil binigyan Niya kami ng mga tao na tululong sa amin, sina Senator Pia at Alan Peter Cayetano," she said. Senators Alan and Pia have been working together with different agencies to reach different provinces across the country to deliver essential aid to marginalized Filipinos. Days before the visit to Western Visayas, their offices had already extended assistance to Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Mga residente ng Western Visayas, nakatanggap ng tulong-pangkabuhayan mula sa Cayetano-DSWD partnership Daan-daang residente mula sa probinsya ng Antique at Guimaras ang nakatanggap ng tulong-pangkabuhayan mula sa mga opisina nina Senator Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano noong December 11-12, 2023. Layunin ng dalawang-araw na pagbisita sa Western Visayas ang abutin ang iba't ibang sektor upang pagandahin ang kondisyon ng kanilang kabuhayan sa pakikipagtulungan ng Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Noong December 11, 140 kababaihan at magsasaka mula sa San Remigio, Antique ang nakatanggap ng livelihood assistance na nagkakahalaga ng P15,000. Naging matagumpay ang outreach activity dahil sa tulong ni San Remigio Mayor Margarito "Mar" Mission Jr. na nagpasalamat sa magkapatid na senador sa kanilang tulong. "We're so grateful to all your help to my constituents here in San Remigio. The 140 beneficiaries of the livelihood program are experiencing a 360-degree turnaround in their lives because you've given them a chance to start anew," wika niya. Nang sumunod na araw, nagpunta ang mga opisina ng magkapatid na Cayetano sa Guimaras kung saan 400 kababaihan at maliliit na mangangalakal ang nakatanggap ng tulong. Naging matagumpay ang pagbibigay ng livelihood assistance sa pakikipag-ugnayan kay Guimaras Governor Joaquin Carlos "JC" Nava. Isa sa mga benepisyaryo si Roselyn Lucbane mula sa bayan ng Buenavista, na nagpasalamat sa kanyang natanggap dahil matagal na aniya niyang gustong magnegosyo ngunit walang sapat na kapital upang simulan ito. "Salamat po sa binigay niyo sa amin na tulong. Kung hindi po dahil sa inyo, hindi po kami magkakaroon ng pagkakataon na makapag-hanapbuhay. 'Wag po kayong magsawa na tumulong sa mga mahihirap," wika niya. Mula naman sa bayan ng San Lorenzo, nagpasalamat si Lylanie Ayos sa Panginoon sa pagiging instrumento nina Senator Alan Peter at Pia sa pagpapaganda ng kanilang buhay. "Malaking tulong po ito sa pang-hanapbuhay, may pagkukunan na po kami ng pang-araw-araw namin. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Diyos dahil binigyan Niya kami ng mga tao na tululong sa amin, sina Senator Pia at Alan Peter Cayetano," sabi niya. Patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan ang magkapatid ng Cayetano sa iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan upang abutin ang mga probinsya sa bansa para magbigay ng sari-saring tulong sa mga nangangailangang Pilipino. Bago ang pagbisita sa Western Visayas, ang kanilang mga tanggapan ay nagbigay na ng tulong sa Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, at Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).