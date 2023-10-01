Press Release

December 16, 2023 Bong Go urges Filipinos to prioritize health and safety during the holiday season as he provides aid to those affected by fire in Cagayan de Oro City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his commitment to support those in need by dispatching his Malasakit Team to assist fire victims in Cagayan de Oro (CDO) City, Misamis Oriental on Saturday, December 16. Held at East Gusa National High School, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 95 fire victims. "Sa lahat ng kababayan ko diyan sa CDO, maraming salamat sa inyong patuloy na suporta. Alam kong mahirap ang panahon ngayon kaya naman kami sa gobyerno ay patuloy na magseserbisyo upang makapaghatid ng kaunting kasiyahan at makatulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," Go greeted in his video message. "Merry Christmas po sa inyong lahat, patuloy lang po tayong magdasal at malalagpasan din natin ang krisis na ito. Ang kalusugan niyo po ang pinakaimportante sa panahon na ito, kaya nakikiusap po ako na huwag maging kumpiyansa at sumunod pa rin sa mga health protocols," he continued. Go conveyed his optimism that with the implementation of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, there will be significant enhancements in the nation's fire response and prevention strategies. RA 11589, which was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate, mandates the modernization of the BFP through the acquisition of new equipment, recruitment of additional personnel, and provision of specialized training for firefighters, among others. It also tasks the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in every local government unit, in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered further assistance to those with health concerns. He advised residents that there are Malasakit Centers at Northern Mindanao Medical Center and J.R. Borja General Hospital in the city. "Meron na tayong 159 Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa. Ang Malasakit Center ay one-stop shop na kung saan ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno ay nasa loob ng ospital. Ito ang PhilHealth, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health (DOH) at DSWD na handang tumulong sa inyong lahat," explained Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, which established the Malasakit Centers. "Lapitan n'yo lang po 'yan dahil 'yan ang ipinangako ko sa inyo noon. At higit sa lahat, batas na po ito ngayon at pinirmahan na ito ni Presidente. Inyo ito -- para ito sa mga Pilipino," he continued. According to DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide. Furthermore, Go shared he continues to push for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of DOH, LGUs and fellow lawmakers, a budget was allocated for the construction of some 307 Super Health Centers across the country in 2022 and another 322 in 2023. This includes the construction of six Super Health Centers in the CDO city. He also helped push for the Super Health Centers in Gingoog City, Binuangan, Libertad, Balingasag, Claveria, Initao, and Tagoloan. The Super Health Center is an improved version of a rural health unit, offering basic health services such as database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation areas, diagnostic services (including laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasounds), pharmacy services, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers provide services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) care, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, enabling remote patient diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, echoing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s priority of bringing specialized medical services closer to other parts of the country, Go highlighted that he has principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of a drainage system and flood control structures along the Iponan River, the acquisition of several ambulance units and fire and dump trucks, and the construction of a three-story multipurpose building in Barangay 33. Other projects he supported include the flood control projects in Magsaysay, Medina and Gingoog City; construction of multipurpose buildings in Initao, Magsaysay and Gingoog City; rehabilitation of local roads in Baliangao, Balingasag, Balingoan, Initao, Lagonglong, Laguindingan, Libertad, Lugait, Magsaysay, Manticao and El Salvador City; and construction of water systems in Balingasag and Jasaan. "Tandaan ninyo, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano mang kabutihan ang pwede natin gawin sa kapwa tao natin ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Patuloy kami na magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil para sa amin ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended. Last March 23, Go was named by the local government of Cagayan de Oro City as an adopted son, acknowledging his notable contributions, not only to the city but to the nation as a whole. The city government also recognized former president Rodrigo Duterte as its adopted son highlighting his legacy programs that have significantly contributed to the progress of the country during his term, such as the Build, Build, Build, program and his war against illegal drugs.