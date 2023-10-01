18th Las Piñas Parol Festival showcases 'Environment sustainability'- Villar

In line with their commitment to support its lantern industry which made Las Piñas Metro Manila's parol-making capital, and promote environmental sustainability, the 18th Parol Festival was held on December 13,2023 at Villar SIPAG complex in Las Piñas City.

The 14th Street Dancing competition was also staged in the same venue on the same day.

Senator Cynthia Villar said these colorful events have become a part of the life of Las Piñeros in celebration of the forthcoming Christmas.

She recognized Las Piñeros for their continuing passion to create a unique and environmental friendly parol that makes Las Piñas' lanterns stand out.

Amid the challenges being faced by our country, Villar related that they want their people to experience a fun-filled day.

"The festive moods watching these glittering parols made by our own 'magpaparol' and seeing our students giving out their best dance steps were indeed heart warming," she said.

The winners for the annual parol-making contest are the following: grand winner- Luzviminda Gallardo, P20,000; 1st runner-up- Annalisa Flores ;P15,000; and 2nd runner-up-Glecy Dela Cruz, P10,000.Each of the 16 participants received P2,500 consolation prize.

The competition is part of Villar's advocacy to promote garbage recycling and efficient solid waste management.

The winners in the street-dancing competition and their prizes are the following: Grand Winner- CAA Elementary School, P50,000; 1st runner-up- Pamplona Elementary School, and 2nd runner-up, Golden Acres Elementary School, P20,000, which also received the Best Costume award and got P5,000.

There were 12 entries for this year's street dancing competition which brightened up the festival.

18th Las Piñas Parol Festival, itinampok ang Environment sustainability- Villar

Alinsunod sa kanilang commitment na suportahan ang lantern industry kung kaya't naging Metro Manila parol-making capital ang Las Piñas at isulong ang environmental sustainability, idinaos ang 18th Parol Festival noong December 13,2023 sa Villar SIPAG complex sa Las Piñas City.

Ginanap din ang 14th Street Dancing competition sa parehong lugar ng araw ding ito.

Ipinahayag ni Senator Cynthia Villar na naging bahagi ng buhay ngmga Las Piñeros ang makukulay na kaganapang ito bilang pagdiriwang sa darating na Kapaskuhan.

Kinilala niya ang patuloy na passion ng Las Piñeros na makagawa ng kakaiba at environmental nag friendly "parol" kaya nangingibabaw ang Las Piñas pagdating sa parol.

Sa kabilang mga hamong kinakaharap ng ating bansa, nais nilang makaranas ang kanilang mga nasasakupan ng isangbaraw na punong saya.

"The festive moods watching these glittering parols made by our own 'magpaparol' and seeing our students giving out their best dance steps were indeed heart warming," ayon kay Villar.

Ang mga nanalo sa taunang parol-making contest ay ang mga sumusinos; grand winner- Luzviminda Gallardo, P20,000; 1st runner-up-!Annalisa Flores, P15,000; at 2nd runner-up-Glecy Dela Cruz, P10,000.Tumanggap ang 16 lumahok ng 2,500 consolation prize.

Bahagi ng kumpetisyon ang adhikain ni Villar naisulong ang garbage recycling at efficient solid waste management.

Ang mga nanalo sa street-dancing competition at ang kanilang oremyo ay ang mga sumusunod: Grand Winner- CAA Elementary School, P50,000; 1st runner-up- Pamplona Elem. School, and 2nd runner-up, Golden Acres Elementary School, P20,000, na itnanghal na Best in Costume at tumanggapP5,000.

Sa taong ito, may 12 entries sa street dancing competition nalalong nagpakulay sa festival.