Press Release

December 18, 2023 Bong Go, DOH call for responsible holiday celebrations; discourages use of firecrackers In a Senate hearing on Monday, December 18, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, focused on the perennial issue of firecracker safety and concerns on public health and safety during the holiday season. Go inquired about the preparedness of the Department of Health (DOH) during the holiday season, particularly in the context of mitigating the apparent rise in cases of COVID-19, influenza, flu and other respiratory illnesses as well as other public safety concerns such as firecracker-related incidents. Go stated, "Kumusta po ang preparation ng Department of Health? Though bumababa na talaga rin 'yung kaso ng putok. Firecrackers. Maalala ko po sa Davao City, inimplement bigla ni former mayor, former president (Rodrigo) Duterte, pinagbawal niya 'yung paputok. Naging malungkot sa first year. Pero ang resulta po nito ay napakalaking tulong po sa ating mga kababayan. Tulong po sa ating mga health workers. Tulong po sa mga hospitals. Bumaba yung kaso. At nag-enjoy pa tayo sa Pasko kapiling ang inyong mga pamilya kesa mabawasan ang mga daliri." Go highlighted the importance of prevention to avoid regret that often comes too late due to firecracker-related injuries. He also underscored the potential for government savings if firecracker injuries, which often result in hospital visits, can be reduced. Go said, "Tsaka parati pong nasa huli ang pagsisisi na nawala na yung daliri ninyo. Sana po ay malaking tulong po 'yun. 'Yung pondo po ng gobyerno na masi-save po, na hindi magagamit sa hospital sa naputol na kamay." "Tulong n'yo na lang po 'yun. Maaaring makapag-celebrate naman po kayo ng Christmas and New Year na iwasan po yung paputok at iwasan pong masaktan kayo o masugatan po," added Go. DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa acknowledged the effectiveness of the 'no firecrackers' policy initiated by Duterte. He highlighted its success in Davao City and its replication across various local governments. However, Herbosa also noted other public safety concerns during the holiday season such as the increase in motorcycle accidents due to alcohol consumption that comes with the festivities. Herbosa advised, "Ang kapalit lang po, 'pag hindi nagpapuputok, umiinom sila at pagkatapos nagmo-motorsiklo. So, nagkakaroon sila ng motorcycle crash. So, nauuwi din sila sa ospital. So, moderation din ang advice." Go responded by emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior during celebrations. "'Yan ang iwasan ninyo. Mga kababayan ko, makinig kayo. Please lang po, huwag na huwag kayong magmaneho pag nakainom po. Delikado po 'yan," he urged. "Drive safely at tandaan po natin na kung mahal n'yo po ang inyong pamilya, mahal n'yo po ang inyong mga anak na umaasa po sa inyo. Masarap po mabuhay. Ingat lang po tayo," added Go. Meanwhile, Dr. Alethea de Guzman, Director IV of the Epidemiology Bureau of the DOH, focused on the broader 'Ligtas Christmas' campaign, which aims for comprehensive safety during the holidays. She pointed out the decline in injuries and tetanus cases as a result of the success of the 'Iwas Paputok' campaign. De Guzman stated, "I'd just like to relay na the success din po of the 'Iwas Paputok' is not just the decline nung mga injuries natin but even tetanus. Dati po ang dami pong nagkaka-tetanus after New Year dahil hindi nagpapatingin but because napababa natin yung mga nagpapaputok at maaga po yung pagpapatingin, bumaba, zero po yung mga natatala nating tetanus." She also discussed the crucial roles that hospitals and local government units (LGUs) play in this initiative. De Guzman highlighted the heightened preparedness in government hospitals from December 21 to January 6 and the necessity for LGUs to designate safe areas for firework displays. The ongoing surveillance and reporting of fireworks-related data by the DOH were also emphasized as key factors in the campaign's effectiveness. The hearing then shifted to discussing current government policies on firecrackers. Herbosa clarified that former president Duterte's executive order on firecrackers remains in effect, with a focus on banning illegal firecrackers and encouraging public displays in designated areas. Go and the health officials then emphasized the need for continued vigilance and responsible celebration practices. Go reiterated the importance of the collective effort in ensuring a safe holiday season. "Ba't kayo maghanap ng sakit sa katawan? So, sundin po natin ang payo ng ating health officials sa DOH headed by Secretary Ted na iwas tayo sa paputok. At mas maiwasan pa yung masasaktan," reminded Go. "And enjoy Christmas and New Year with your family," he concluded.