Press Release

December 19, 2023 Gatchalian: Accelerate digitalization to ensure adequate learning materials Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing to accelerate digitalization to ensure that Filipino learners will have adequate and quality learning materials. The 2022 round of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) showed that compared to other Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development countries on average (-0.17), the index of shortage of educational materials in the Philippines was relatively high (0.71). A one-unit increase in the index of shortage of educational material resulted in a decrease of four score points in mathematical performance. The triennial assessment of 15-year-old learners also showed that 55% of students attended schools where principals reported a lack of educational materials, including textbooks, information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, library, or laboratory materials. Forty-nine percent of students were in schools whose principals reported inadequate or poor quality educational materials. Six out of ten students attended schools where principals reported a lack of digital resources (63%), and inadequate or poor quality digital resources (63%), which include desktop or laptop computers, internet access, learning management systems, or school learning platforms. The 2022 PISA, however, also revealed that compared to OECD countries, Filipino students reported a more positive experience with home-based learning. Seventy-nine percent of learners reported that distance learning improved their skills in using digital devices for learning purposes, while 83% said their teachers were well prepared to provide remote instruction. Fifteen-year-old learners also spend approximately 10.7 hours on digital resources, six for learning and 4.7 for leisure. Every one-hour increase in time spent per day on digital devices for learning at school led to a three-point increase in math scores but resulted in a four-point decrease when used for leisure. For Gatchalian, these findings, coupled with the country's experience during the pandemic, underscore the need to bridge the digital divide and adopt digital education to make the sector more resilient and innovative. He also emphasized the need to ensure learning continuity even in the midst of disruptions. Gatchalian's bills that seek to accelerate the use of digital technology in education include the Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383), the Philippine Online Library Act (Senate Bill No. 477), and the One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474). Gatchalian: Digitalization makakatulong upang tugunan ang kakulangan sa learning materials Isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpapabilis ng digitalization upang matiyak na may sapat na learning materials ang mga mag-aaral ng bansa. Lumabas kasi sa 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) na mas mataas ang Pilipinas sa index ng kakulangan ng learning materials kung ihahambing sa ibang bansa na bahagi ng Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD). Ang isang unit na pagtaas sa index ng kakulangan sa learning materials ay nagresulta sa pagbaba ng apat na puntos sa mathematical performance. Lumabas din sa naturang pag-aaral na 55% ng mga mag-aaral ay pumapasok sa mga paaralan kung saan iniulat ng mga punong-guro nila ang kawalan ng educational materials, kabilang ang mga textbook, international and communications technology (ICT) equipment, library o laboratory materials. Samantala, 49% naman ang mga nasa paaralan kung saan iniulat ng mga punong-guro nila ang kakulangan o mababang kalidad ng mga educational materials. Anim sa 10 mag-aaral ang mga nasa paaralan kung saan iniulat ng kanilang mga punong-guro ang kakulangan sa mga digital resources (63%) at mababang kalidad ng digital resources (63%), kabilang ang laptop computers, internet access, learning management systems, o mga school learning platforms. Ngunit lumabas din sa resulta ng PISA na kung ihahambing sa ibang mga bansang bahagi ng OECD, mas positibo ang naging karanasan ng mga mag-aaral na Pilipino sa home-based learning. Pitumpu't siyam na porsyento ng mga mag-aaral ang nagsabing inangat ng distance learning ang kanilang kakayahang gumamit ng mga digital devices para sa pag-aaral, samantalang 83% naman ang nagsabing handa ang mga guro na magpatupad ng distance learning. Lumabas din sa PISA na umaabot sa 10.7 oras ang ginugugol ng mga 15-taong gulang na mag-aaral sa mga digital resources, anim sa pag-aaral at 4.7 para sa leisure. Naiuugnay ang bawat isang oras na paggamit ng digital devices sa pag-aaral sa tatlong puntos na pagtaas sa kanilang score sa math, ngunit nagdudulot naman ng pagbaba ng apat na puntos pag ginagamit sa leisure o paglilibang. Para kay Gatchalian, ipinapakita ng mga datos na ito at sa karanasan ng bansa noong panahon ng pandemya ang pangangailangang tuldukan ang digital divide at palawakin ang paggamit sa digital education upang isulong ang modernisasyona at inobasyon sa sektor. Binigyang diin niya rin na dapat tiyaking patuloy ang pag-aaral magkaroon man ng mga sakuna. Kabilang sa mga inihaing panukalang batas ni Gatchalian na may kinalaman sa digitalization ang Digital Transformation in Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383), Philippine Online Library Act (Senate Bill No. 477), at ang One Learner, One Laptop Act (Senate Bill No. 474).